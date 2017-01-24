Now for sure, some will scratch their head and look quite puzzled as they read the title of today’s article, your world is in your head. So what exactly am I getting at with this particular title? Well once again, I’m highlighting the vital importance of using one’s mind to “A” — ascertain what you actually want out of life across the board, and “B” once you’ve determined what you desire in life, coming up with ways and means in which you can actually get what you want.

I remember very well when I was a young kid of maybe nine or 10 years old living in Birmingham, England. At the end of the back garden there was a garage with a flat roof on it. During the summer vacation when I was home from school, I would spend hours playing ship on top of that flat roof garage. I would put some chairs on top of the garage and spend quite a lot of time hauling boxes, which to me was cargo, up on top of the roof. I’m sorry my ship. Once all the imaginary cargo was in place I would sit on, what to me was the captain’s chair and set sail for distant exotic lands like Africa, China or India. Yes indeed, I used to play on that garage top for hours at a time, as I, in my imagination, sailed the seven seas. Yes indeed, a whole new world was in my head and I reveled in it.

Now here’s the whole point of my article today. We all used the wonderful gift of our imagination when we were young a whole lot, so why stop using it when we grow up? As my mentor Earl Nightingale put it, “We can become what we can imagine.” So if you don’t like your world right now, you can change it by seeing within your mind the new life you desire.

• Think about it!

