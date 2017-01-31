Following up on the general theme of the last article, this article is all about taking a long hard look in the proverbial mirror every now and then to examine our own behavior which is so often causing us all sorts of problems in our life, across the board. So often when you ask someone for example, why they don’t appear to be able to get along with anyone at work, they’ll continually blurt out something along these lines, “Well it’s extremely difficult to get along with the people whom I work with, they’re not a very nice bunch of people at all.

Now to anyone in my reading audience who thinks likewise, that is that everyone else is the problem and that you’re Mr. or Ms. Perfect with no faults whatsoever, I will personally reply with the title of today’s article, it’s not them — it’s you.

Once again we get back to the simple principle of taking full responsibility for our individual life whilst at the same time not always looking for a so-called scapegoat upon which to blame all of our problems. Yes indeed, we all need to take regular looks in the mirror, so to speak. That’s right, we all need to evaluate our own attitudes and behavior before we start blaming everyone under the sun so to speak, for all of our problems in life.

Now incidentally, I’m certainly not stating that there are not other people in our life whose attitude and behavior is not as it should be. However, personally I’ve found that even with so-called disgusting people, with the right attitude and behavior on your part you can indeed turn them around thus making the overall atmosphere more pleasant and indeed acceptable.

