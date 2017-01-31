Mommy’s Cradle caters to moms-to-be

Mommy’s Cradle caters to expecting and new moms and their babies, providing pre-packed, hospital-ready, customizable delivery bags for the mother-to-be who wants to be ready months in advance, or who is unsure what to pack in preparation for her labor and hospital stay.

Shireasha Mader created Mommy’s Cradle after the loss of her infant son, Reu, in April 2016. She said her love for motherhood and passion for catering to others, brought the vision of Mommy’s Cradle to life. She said God enabled her to push past her grief and channel her gifts to serve others.

The company president said she wanted to take the “stress of being hospital ready” away from expectant mothers and help them and their families put the focus simply on the miracle of life.

The packages offered include the Mommy and Me Overnighter, which is filled with all the essential items for both mom and newborn; Mommy’s Georgie, which includes towels, a nightgown, slippers, travel kit and other essentials; Reu’s Pouch, which boasts diapers, wipes, onesies, blankets and other items for a baby’s first moments after birth and the travel home.

On New Year’s Day, two new mothers at Princess Margaret Hospital were presented with Mommy Georgie packages.



