Healthy feet are fundamental to the quality of life

The feet are one of the most neglected parts of our entire body. The great Renaissance artist Leonardo Da Vinci, the first individual to create anatomically accurate drawings of the foot, called them “a masterpiece of engineering and a work of art”. Most people don’t think much about their feet. We just expect them to be there and work when we need them to. Many people have the erroneous notion that their feet are supposed to hurt. This is not true. Healthy feet are fundamental to the quality of our lives, and the feet are often indicators of our overall health.

Structure of the feet

The feet are flexible structures made up of bones, joints, muscles and soft tissues that let us stand upright and perform activities like walking, running and jumping. The human foot and ankle comprise a strong mechanical structure that contains 33 joints and more than 107 muscles, tendons and ligaments. There are 52 bones in the feet, making up one quarter of all the bones in your body. There are approximately 250,000 sweat glands in a pair of feet, and they excrete as much as half a pint of moisture each day. The soles of your feet contain more sweat glands and sensory nerve endings per square centimeter than any other part of the body. The feet are divided into three sections. The forefoot contains the five toes and the five longer bones behind the toes; the midfoot is a pyramid-like collection of bones that form the arches of the feet; the hindfoot forms the heel and ankle. The heel bone is the largest bone in the foot.

Muscles, tendons, and ligaments run along the surfaces of the feet, allowing the complex movements needed for motion and balance. The Achilles tendon connects the heel to the calf muscle and is essential for running, jumping and standing on the toes.

Function of the feet

The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) states that the average person takes 8,000 to 10,000 steps a day, which adds up to 115,000 miles in a lifetime — more than four times the circumference of the globe. During an average day of walking, the total force on your feet can total hundreds of tons, equivalent to an average of a fully loaded cement truck. When walking, the pressure on your feet exceeds the body’s weight, and when running, it can be three or four times the body’s weight. Standing in one spot is far more tiring than walking, because the demands are being made on the same few muscles for a longer length of time. Your feet are the most important anatomical part of the body to balance the weight of the body. The function of feet is to help stabilize you when standing. Without feet, no one would be able to stand. Proper biomechanics deals with helping you to walk, stand and keep all joints in the right place. When the feet are out of alignment, so is the rest of your body, leading to ankle, knee and even back problems.

Only a small percentage of the population is born with foot problems. The APMA believes that it is neglect and a lack of awareness of proper care — including ill-fitting shoes that bring on most foot problems. A lifetime of wear and tear, plus neglect, accounts for the fact that the practices of most podiatrists is made up of more older people than young people. At least 75 percent of Americans will experience foot problems at one time or another in their lives. Women are four times more likely to have foot problems than men are, mostly due to footwear. About 19 percent of the United States population has foot problems each year; five percent has fungal foot infections each year, ingrown toenail problems, corns or calluses. These people are less likely to receive treatment and more likely to continue having problems without treatment.

About six percent of the U.S. population has foot injuries, bunions, flat feet or fallen arches each year; about 60 percent of all foot and ankle injuries are seen by people aged 17 or older, as are ankle strains or sprains.

About 60 to 70 percent of diabetics will develop some form of diabetic nerve damage, which in severe forms can lead to diabetic lower limb amputation. More than 70,000 people a year lose their feet or legs due to diabetes.

Foot ailments can become your first sign of more serious medical problems. Your feet mirror your general health, so conditions like arthritis, diabetes, nerve and circulatory disorders can show their initial symptoms in your feet. Arthritis is the number one cause of disability in America, including in your feet. Heel pain is the number one foot complaint, and skin and nail fungus is the most common infection worldwide. Walking is the best exercise for your feet. It contributes to your overall general health by improving circulation and weight control and promoting overall wellbeing.

The podiatrist

The podiatric physician, commonly called a podiatrist is a doctor specially trained in all aspects of the care of the feet. This specialist attends podiatric medical school for four years and receives general medical training with an emphasis on foot, ankle, and lower leg, followed by residency training. All podiatrists are licensed health professionals and are becoming the physician of choice for foot and ankle complaints. Podiatric physicians are the major providers of foot care services, providing 39 percent of all foot care.

Podiatric physicians provide treatment for 82 percent of corn and callus problems, 65 percent of toenail problems, 63 percent of bunion problems, 46 percent of flat feet or fallen arches problems and 43 percent of toe/joint deformities. Patients with foot problems visit podiatric physicians an average of 3.7 times a year. As people age, they increasingly choose podiatric physicians. Medicare data verifies that podiatric physicians are the physicians of choice for 83 percent of hammertoe surgery, 69 percent of metatarsal surgery, 78 percent of bunionectomy surgery and 55 percent of rear foot surgery. Medical Economics magazine reported that 56 percent of all older patients have seen a podiatric physician. About five percent of the U.S. population sees a podiatric physician each year. In the U.S. today there is an average of one podiatric physician for every 24,624 people. About 84 percent of all U.S. hospitals have podiatric physicians on staff. The larger the hospital, the more likely it is to have podiatric physicians on its staff.

Remember, your feet mirror your general health. Conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, nerve and circulatory disorders can all show their initial symptoms in the feet — so foot ailments can be your first sign of more serious medical problems. Podiatrists are highly trained physicians and surgeons focusing on the foot and ankle and should be an important part of your healthcare team.

