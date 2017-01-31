Date:
Baby Landon Blaize Treco and Kyla Alexis Rolle first babies born at Doctors Hospital in the New Year

  • Lowe’s Wholesale Drug Agencies nurse Allison Levarity, third left, presents gifts to the parents of the first boy and girl born at Doctors Hospital in the new year. Pictured from left are Lynden Rolle; Doctors Hospital midwife Gloria Nkwocha; Levarity; Kamia Rolle holding baby Kyla; Leah Treco holding baby Landon; Shekia Albury, Lowe’s Wholesale Drug Agencies consumer brands manager; and Doctors Hospital Maternity Department coordinator Patricia Brown.


Published: Jan 31, 2017

Baby Landon Blaize Treco is already keeping up with his big sister, Layla. She was the first girl born at Doctors Hospital in 2015, and on January 4, he became the first boy born at the hospital for 2017.

Every year, Doctors Hospital teams up with Lowe’s Wholesale and Johnson & Johnson to provide a special gift to the mothers of the first boy and first girl born at Doctors Hospital in the new year, and mother Leah Treco brought baby Landon to the maternity department to visit with the team that helped him come into the world and meet this year’s other special first born.

The first baby born at Doctors Hospital in 2017 was a girl — Kyla Alexis Rolle. She arrived on January 3 and was brought back for a visit by her parents, Kamia and Lynden Rolle.

 

 


