A space to relax and enjoy

The 28 children currently residing at the Ranfurly Homes for Children can now spend their downtime relaxing in comfort in their newly transformed recreation room, featuring new furniture, flooring, décor and a television.

Renovations were done with funds provided through CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank’s Adopt-A-Cause program, where several departments within the bank came together for the project.

Every year the bank allocates funds employees can access, subject to certain requirements, to assist with local community service projects. In November 2016, several units collaborated on the project. The renovation was completed in partnership with local interior design company, Roomers Limited, whose team members donated their time and expertise to ensure the makeover was a success.

Other companies offered discounts on products and services to help complete the project. CIBC FirstCaribbean purchased the flooring from Jolly Roger Ltd., new tables and chairs from Wood You Furniture, the sofa from Furniture Plus and a television from Cost Right. The bank also covered the cost for electrician Avril Lloyd to upgrade the electrical outlets and install a fan donated by A.G. Electric, which also partnered with Roomers Limited to donate new track lighting to give the space a more modern look.

“We’re very grateful for companies like CIBC FirstCaribbean and Roomers Limited that work together to make such a difference in the lives of our children,” said Ranfurly Home administrator Alexander Roberts.

“We’re delighted to be able to help the children by creating a bright, comfortable space where they can relax and enjoy each other’s company,” said Marie Rodland-Allen, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean.

“We’ve been able to make a big difference in our community through our Adopt-A-Cause initiatives. I look forward to seeing all of the ways that our teams will continue to help others through the program in 2017.”

Hazel Stirling, of Roomers Limited, said the company was honored to be a part of the initiative.

“We all worked so well together, and I think that the children will be very pleased to have a brand new recreation room.”

Since its inception, Adopt-A-Cause has facilitated partnerships between the bank, its staff and the communities they serve by allowing team members to choose social, educational or environmental projects in their communities to support.











