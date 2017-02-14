I bet that many are wondering right now what the title of today’s article, it costs nothing, refers to — in fact some of the skeptics may be mumbling to themselves or saying to others, “Look man, in today’s world nothing is free.” Well my friend you’re wrong, for, it costs nothing other than the actual effort to be kind to others. That’s right, kindness costs nothing, but boy oh boy, it can work miracles in another’s life who is perhaps hurting badly right now due to some very negative event taking place in their life.

To me kindness is linked to, and is an integral part of real love. In other words, when you profess to be a loving individual, well then, I believe it quite naturally follows that you’ll be kind to those whom you profess to love so much. There’s a saying which states, we always hurt the ones we love, the ones we shouldn’t hurt at all. I wonder why?

If you really love someone, why on earth would you actually hurt them by being unkind when they’re hurting and in need of your love and kindness? Actually, now that I think about it, bullies and control freaks are the ones who are consistently unkind to those who they profess to love. And of course, the reason they are like this is due to low self-esteem, a lack of self-love.

Yes indeed, it costs nothing to be kind and loving to others all the time, and if you appear to have a problem with this — being loving and kind to one and all, I respectfully suggest that it may be time for you to receive some professional counseling to raise your level of self-esteem, self-love. Believe me, this could change your whole outlook on life.

