Love your feet

Aching feet is something that we often ignore. When it comes to our feet, at best we neglect them, sometimes we even torture them by standing, walking and running for long hours while wearing the wrong shoes. And even though our feet hurt, the next day we put on the same type of shoes and start the torture all over again. As we pause today to think of all the persons and things we love in our lives, think of your feet. Your feet deserve some love too.

Feet are located way down at the bottom of your legs, out of sight, and often, out of mind. It’s easy to forget that your foot health is as important as the health of the rest of your body and mind. But your feet are very important to the functioning of your entire body. Your feet hold you up, take you places, and keep you balanced. Let’s face it, if your face or some other part of the body was in pain, you’d do something or see a doctor pretty fast. But with the feet, we tend to wait and see — often too long. Remember foot pain is not normal. It tells us something is wrong and that we need to see a podiatrist to find out what is wrong and to treat the problem.

The feet are praised as a masterpiece of art and science. They contain more nerve endings than any other part of our body and also contain 25 percent of all the bones in the body. On these amazing masterpieces we walk on average 65,000 miles in a lifetime (the equivalent of walking two-and-a-half times around the earth) often in ill-fitting shoes. Well, no wonder they hurt! Ill-fitting footwear can lead to corns, calluses, diabetic foot ulcers, bunions, foot pain and plantar fasciitis (inflammation that runs from the heel along the arch of the foot) as well as other symptoms elsewhere in the body including the back. Remember, when your feet hurt, you hurt all over.

It’s time to pamper your tired feet and show them some extra TLC (tender loving care) and attention so they don’t feel like they are the most abused, tortured and probably the most neglected part of the body. Pampering doesn’t need to be expensive; there are alternative and reasonable ways. We want to stress that your feet are precious, they deserve to be loved and pampered too. The following are some ways to pamper your tired, aching feet.

Practice proper foot hygiene: Wash your feet every day and dry them properly, especially between the toes. Dry your feet completely before putting on socks and shoes to avoid fungal infections. Wear clean socks/hoses everyday and rotate the shoes you wear.

Wear the correct sized shoes: Not too tight and not too loose. Make sure your shoes are well made, supportive and fit properly with at least a finger’s width of space beyond the end of your toes. This is to avoid getting corns, calluses, blisters, ulcers, ingrown toenails and other foot complaints. Wear the right shoes for the right sport.

Moisturize your feet while asleep: At night, before going to bed, apply moisturizers or your favorite foot oil and lotion. Wearing socks or booties can also help keep the moisturizer on your feet. It will help get rid of the dry, cracked heels and foot skin and help you achieve soft, smooth feet. If the feet are still dry and scaly, you may have a fungal infection that needs to be treated.

Foot spa and bath: One of the super-relaxing ways to pamper your feet is a foot spa. It can have a soothing effect on your feet after all the tiredness of the whole day. You can do it in the comfort of your own home or go to your favorite spa or salon for the dirt and dry skin to be scrubbed and washed away. At home you can put your feet in a basin of warm water with fragrant soap for 10 to 15 minutes, then use a foot file to scrub and exfoliate the dead skin; cut and file the nails. People with diabetes are strongly advised not to soak their feet, especially in hot water.

Foot massage: A relaxing foot massage stimulates the nerves in the feet and improves blood circulation. It helps eliminate stress, feels great and has many other therapeutic benefits. And, everyone loves a foot massage.

Your feet don’t need to be super tired or in bad condition before you actually pamper them. Make it a habit. Pampering them is just like pampering your whole body and mind. On this day of love, just do it and enjoy!

• For more information email foothealth242@gmail.com or visit www.apma.org.




