I always remember, that when I was younger I’d arrive in a completely new town or city, wherever in the world it happened to be — in Europe, North America, the Caribbean, the Far East or Australia — I’d make it a point to explore different parts of the city or town each day so that I could get a real feel, so to speak, of the city or town and its people. Or as the title of today’s article simply puts it, I’d walk down a new street every day. Well my friend, as you travel the road of life always looking for the proverbial success city, I suggest that you do likewise. In other words, you constantly keep on exploring new ways, new avenues to advance to the destination of your choice.

In a nutshell, when one street does not lead you to where you want to be, you don’t throw your arms up in the air and quit trying to pursue your dreams, reach your goals and objectives. Oh no, on the contrary, you keep on trying something new, something different, until you eventually make it and arrive at your chosen destination. I guess in the end it’s all about expectation, trying to find an avenue that will automatically end in success as you find exactly what you’re looking for.

Yes indeed, today’s lesson is all about exploring different avenues for succeeding in life and thus finally assisting you in arriving at a destination where you feel really comfortable, thus experiencing the great success you’ve been seeking.

You see — if you really want to be successful, you have to be prepared to experiment a whole lot to find out what works for you. Don’t forget, [Thomas] Edison had to fail some 10,000 times before he finally perfected the electric light bulb. Likewise we all have to experiment trying new ways in which to achieve the success we seek. If one way doesn’t work, don’t quit, but simply walk down a new street and believe me you’ll eventually arrive at your chosen destination.

