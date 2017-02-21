Rechargeable hearing aids are the trend of the future

For those who wear hearing aids, one of the more notable complaints is the constant change of batteries that must take place on a regular basis for optimum hearing aid performance. Depending upon the size of the hearing aid and the degree of hearing loss, a hearing aid user may have to replace batteries as frequently as every four days to two weeks. And although replacing the battery is an easy fix for most, for many, particularly the elderly, who may suffer from dexterity issues, arthritis, and an array of other conditions, changing a tiny hearing aid battery can be extremely challenging. Remember, the smaller the hearing aid, the tinier the battery.

Furthermore, in this age of electronic devices — cell phones, tablets and computers, where everything is a simple charge and go, and where we easily read an indicator that tells us when a charge is needed, more and more hearing aid users are looking for hearing aids that offer the same ease of use. On average, a hearing aid user may change as many as 100 zinc air batteries over a period of one year if using a pair of digital hearing aids. To them, it is often an inconvenience to change their hearing aid batteries so frequently. As a matter of fact, to those with dexterity loss, it is a painful task to endure and they may have to depend on others to do it for them. It can also be extremely frustrating when a hearing aid battery dies while listening to something important and a new battery must be quickly found. Over the years hearing aid manufacturers have been listening and are now manufacturing rechargeable hearing aids that give hearing aid users more options, flexibility, ease of use, and peace of mind.

About rechargeable hearing aids

There are two main types of rechargeable hearing aids, each using a different type of rechargeable battery:

• Hearing aids using replaceable rechargeable batteries: This type of rechargeable hearing aid comes with a battery that only needs to be replaced about once a year. The user places the hearing aids or rechargeable batteries into its charger when not in use, usually at night while sleeping. The hearing aids or batteries are then charged overnight and in turn offer a full day of listening the next day.

• Hearing aids using built-in rechargeable batteries: This type of rechargeable hearing aid option comes with a built-in rechargeable battery. With this type of rechargeable hearing aid, the hearing aids are placed into the charger overnight to offer a full 24-hour day of listening once removed from the charger. The best part of this rechargeable hearing aid is the hearing aid user does not have to worry about changing the battery because it is built into the hearing aid. Just charge and go.

Benefits of rechargeable hearing aids

More features: Rechargeable hearing aids mean greater battery life with a steady power supply. This means more features of the new digital hearing aids can be used before a charge is needed. With regular batteries, the battery drain is significantly more when additional features are used resulting in the use of more batteries over a shorter time.

Easy to use: Rechargeable hearing aids mean batteries are much easier to deal with, and in some cases, not necessary to deal with at all. For elderly hearing aid wearers, those who have arthritis, or those with difficulty manipulating small objects, rechargeable hearing aids make hearing aid use even more enjoyable.

Less stress: Rechargeable hearing aids mean no more worrying about a battery going dead during an important listening event. No more fussing around to buy hearing aid batteries, and no more inconvenience of changing batteries every week. The handiness of only changing batteries once a year, or not at all, makes rechargeable hearing aids a far better, stress free option for hearing aid users.

Cost savings: The average life of a hearing aid is about five years. During this time, a hearing aid user may spend as much as $500 on batteries for a set of hearing aids. On the other hand, rechargeable hearing aid batteries cost about $350 for the same time frame. Use of rechargeable hearing aids will soon become the future trend.

