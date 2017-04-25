Now some may indeed be a bit puzzled by the title of today’s article ‘Health begins in your head’, however, they should not be as literally everything in one’s life begins as a thought, an abstract idea, which we ultimately bring to life over time. To further drive this important point home to you my valued readers, let me quote once again from that great book written by James Allen “As A Man Thinketh” who said, “The Body is The Servant of The Mind.” Yes it is.

So this means in essence, as the title of today’s article puts it, that health begins in your head. That is, incidentally, good health or bad health, depending on the way you think, negatively or positively. For example, I’m about to undergo two major procedures within the next week. However, from my perspective I know in my heart and soul that these procedures will result in me getting a good report on my overall health. So often people who are about to undergo major procedures start to worry unnecessarily. Yes indeed, as Earl Nightingale put it, “You become what you think about for most of the time.” So please, always think vibrant health and it will manifest in your life.

Please my friend — never lose sight of the fact that, as the Bible puts it, “As a person thinks so are they.” So as today’s title correctly puts it, your health begins in your head. Yes it does, just like everything else in your life. So always, always think upbeat, positive, healthy thoughts and believe me, you’ll live a long, productive, successful and health-filled life.

