CIBC FirstCaribbean donates to adult drug abuse program

The Bahamas Association for Social Health (BASH) recently received assistance to offset the cost of operating its adult male drug abuse program.

The latest donation came from regional bank CIBC FirstCaribbean whose District Manager Ericka Rolle made the donation to BASH because it recognizes the importance of the program for the treatment and prevention of those suffering from substance dependency.

“I think this donation is important to all of us because many Bahamian families have experienced the pain of having a loved one or a family member struggle with substance abuse, so hopefully this donation will help BASH provide treatment to those in need,” said Rolle.

BASH manages an adult male residential substance dependency treatment and rehabilitation program based on the cognitive behavioral therapy 12-step facilitation, and motivational enhancement therapy.

Terry Miller, BASH executive director, said the funds would go to support daily operations at the facility.

“It’s always an honor to receive a donation, which is a reminder that people still care about the work you are doing and to know that it is still important to society. We are very grateful for CIBC FirstCaribbean’s donation,” said Miller.

While there aren’t official statistics on the number of people suffering from drug abuse in the country today, Miller said that the popular substances used by drug abusers include cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, alcohol and heroin.

He said that 20 men currently reside at the facility and are undergoing treatment. He also said that most of the men who enter the program do so of their own accord after recognizing that they have a problem and want to change it. And that there are others who are brought into the program by desperate family members with a desire to save their loved one’s life.

“What a lot of people don’t realize is that drugs are still a major problem in our country, and a lot of people are still addicted and a lot of families are still hurting. For every person that comes into our program, whether they get well or not during the period they are in the program, there is still some peace brought to their families while they are here.”

The CIBC FirstCaribbean donation will go a long way for the program. Miller said the government gives them five percent of their budget, which he did not disclose, and he said they have to come up with the remainder of the funds.

“We do a lot of work for ourselves, but we could also use help from other members of the community,” said Miller.







