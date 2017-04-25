The danger of earbuds and headphones

There is an ongoing, unintentional attack taking place on the auditory system of people — both children and adults — that many persons do not realize is occurring. The result is destruction to their hearing system that creates a permanent hearing loss. With the advent of newer listening technologies — smart phones, computers, tablets, MP3 players, iPods, etc., and headgear like headphones and earbuds that guide sounds more directly into the ear canals — our world is becoming increasingly noisier.

Unfortunately, its subsequent impact on our hearing is taking its toll on all those who use, or rather misuse, such devices. In the United States, recent studies show that over the past 10 years there has been a 30 percent increase in hearing loss among teens — meaning, approximately one in every five teens has some degree of hearing loss.

Other research found as many as one in four college students also suffer from hearing loss; and overall, there is a 70 percent increased risk of hearing loss among children of all ages. In all cases, it is believed that this dramatic rise in hearing loss is a direct result of the now popular use of headphones and earbuds at unsafe loudness levels for extended periods of time.

Impact of earbuds and headphones on hearing

Earbuds and headphones are basically tiny speakers that are worn over or inside the ears. When loud music is played close to the eardrum it can cause permanent hearing loss that usually gets worse over time. And unfortunately, once the hearing loss is acquired there is nothing you can do to get it back. Since earbuds are placed directly into the ear canals there is a greater risk for hearing loss when using earbuds compared to over-the-ear headphones. Still, if music or sounds are too loud, both can cause a permanent hearing loss. The good news is, this type of hearing loss can be prevented. Simply turn the volume down!

How loud noise/music causes hearing loss

The ear is divided into three parts — outer ear, middle ear, and inner ear. Each part plays a role in processing sounds that eventually get to the brain, which is where hearing takes place. Inside the inner ear is a small snail-like part called the cochlea that contains tiny hair cells. These hair cells help send sound messages to the brain where they are interpreted as speech. When sounds entering the ear are too loud, that is they are above 85 decibels, they damage the tiny hair cells and the cochlea is unable to clearly relay the sound messages to the brain. Some tablets and MP3 players today produce sounds up to 120 decibels. That is as loud as being at Junkanoo with a group directly in front of you.

When listening at these levels, hearing loss can occur after just an hour and 15 minutes. The louder the volume and the longer the listening time, the more damage that occurs to the tiny hair cells and to hearing. If the volume on your media device is turned on to its maximum level, you should listen to it for no more than five minutes a day to avoid damage to your hearing.

Effects of a loud noise/music-related hearing loss

In most cases, the hearing loss begins as a slight or mild, high frequency hearing loss. This type of loss makes it difficult to hear sounds such as birds singing, a soft wind blowing, a tap dripping, the turn signal in a car, or when someone is speaking softly. For children in school and college it can create an even greater challenge, because although they will hear all the vowel sounds clearly, they will miss the much softer consonant sounds such as t, k, f, th, ph, and s. This results in speech that is not fully intelligible to them. Additionally, they may suffer from educational delays, failing classes, developmental delays in speech and language, and they will have a lifelong hearing loss that eventually worsens, setting the stage for hearing aids.

Signs of a loud noise/music induced hearing loss

The signs below indicate you may have a noise-related hearing loss:

• You hear ringing, hissing, roaring, or buzzing noises in your ear.

• You have difficulty understanding soft speech.

• You struggle to follow a conversation if you cannot see the speaker’s face.

• You have difficulty understanding speech if background noise is present.

• You have a plugged or muffled feeling in your ear.

• You turn the TV to a higher than normal volume.

How to avoid a loud noise/music-related

hearing loss

• When using headphones or earbuds listen at safe volume levels. A safe use of earbuds/headphones is to only turn the device volume to 60 percent loudness level, and to only listen for 60 minutes a day. This is known as the 60/60 Rule.

• Purchase noise canceling headphones that automatically block out surrounding noises so that the music can be heard well without turning the volume up loud.

• Use devices that will alert you when sounds entering the ear exceed 85 decibels.

• If your children use headphones or earbuds, purchase noise cancelling headphones designed specifically for children ages three years old and up that limit the sounds to 85 decibels max so that they cannot turn the volume up to levels that damage hearing.

Value good hearing by protecting your hearing from loud music

• Do not blast your music when at home or in your car.

• Avoid sitting near loud speakers when at parties, concerts, social events and church.

• Wear ear protection when exposed to loud music and loud noises, including work-related loud noises.

When loud is too loud

• When others nearby can hear music/sounds coming out your earbuds or headphones — it’s too loud!

• When you cannot hear or understand conversations around you while wearing regular headphones or earbuds — it’s too loud!

• When others need to shout for you to hear them when you are using regular earbuds or headphones — it’s too loud!

• When the music coming from your car is loud enough for others on the street to hear — it’s too loud!

Noise-induced hearing loss due to earbuds or headphones is 100 percent preventable, so protect your hearing.

• For further information on any hearing-related disorder, please contact Dr. Deborah Nubirth, doctor of audiology, in New Providence at Comprehensive Family Medical Clinic, Poinciana Drive at 356-2276 or 677-6627 or 351-7902 in Grand Bahama; or email dnubirth@yahoo.com.



