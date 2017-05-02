Now having read the title of today’s article, pugilist or pragmatist, I wonder which you think you are. Incidentally, without getting into a long-winded discussion as to the actual meaning of the two words in today’s title, here are the short definitions. The word pugilist means, “a person who fights”; and the word pragmatist means “a practical person”. So now can you give me the answer to the question, are you a pugilist or pragmatist?

To put it in simple terms, which is of course what I like to do in these articles so that everyone can easily understand what I’m getting at and the important lesson in living to be learnt, it simply means are you a person who is constantly looking for a fight when you’re dealing with others? Are you a most argumentative type of individual? Or on the other hand are you a practical type of individual who always endeavors to reason with people, then coming to decisions that appear to solve differences with others in an amicable manner?

Now I sincerely hope and pray, that you are a pragmatist and not a pugilist. Why D. Paul, you may query? Well because, if you’re the type of individual who is confrontational in nature and thus you appear to always be gunning for a fight, as that well known saying puts it, you do have a serious problem which needs to be rectified forthwith.

Yes my friend, if you are a pugilist as opposed to a pragmatist, you have a serious problem, and that is that you have low self-esteem and thus need to get some immediate professional counseling so that this problem will be dealt with, which will help you to cease your fighting ways and become a much more peaceful, pragmatic person.

