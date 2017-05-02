Optometric physician encourages annual eye test

William Shakespeare once said, “The eyes are the window to the soul”, however Optometric Physician Dr. Fendt Shearer says “The eyes are the window to your health”, and as such he encourages people to be diligent and ensure that they have their eyes tested on an annual basis.

At LENSES, an eye health clinic and optical, Dr. Shearer offers a comprehensive 10-point eye exam to patients. In the non-invasive exam, he says he uses 21st century technology to provide a more accurate refraction reading using wave front technology, which in general shows the slightest changes in a person’s vision and gives the correct prescription for night vision for persons who complain about night driving and the glare from car headlights.

Additionally, using retinal scan and photography, fast threshold and clip visual field perimetry, he said the 10-point exam can detect many non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, glaucoma, diabetes, cataracts, elevated cholesterol levels and damage to the optic nerve. And that it can also identify and detect mid-brain neurological conditions, including brain tumors, aneurysms, multiple sclerosis, cerebral vascular accidents (stroke) that may lead to blindness.

Dr. Shearer says in adults, the 10-point eye exam should be used in conjunction with their annual physical to co-manage their hypertension and diabetes, because the exam can detect retinal changes due to the nature of systemic diseases.

“Their physicians need to know about these changes to better manage their condition so that their patients can maintain good vision and retinal health. Reports and retinal photographs are given to all hypertensive and diabetics to give to their primary care physicians to keep in their files and records,” said Dr. Shearer.

“For those of us who may be a bit shy or afraid of seeing the eye doctor, the relaxed setting and friendly staff at LENSES will ease any anxiety that one may have and help with your overall wellness.”

Dr. Shearer advises that children from preschool age to sixth grade have their vision tested every two years. But with the increased use of computers, tablets and cellphones for extended periods, the exam he said should be done yearly, as more and more children are being diagnosed as nearsighted.

“As parents, we must enforce the 20/20/20 rule with our children — that is, after 20 minutes of use with an electronic device that has a screen that uses megapixels, look at an object at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds.”

He also encourages parents to take time out to play with their children outdoors.

“Join in a bike ride, or a stroll around the block,” said the doctor.

As the lifestyle, eating and work habits of Bahamians change, Dr. Shearer said that seven out 10 patients that come in for an eye exam have high blood pressure readings, when screened during the eye exam for hypertension. He said many are unaware and others are aware, but do not have the disease under control.

Dr. Shearer stressed that people should not wait until their vision deteriorates, or let other damaging changes to the body cause them to visit the doctor. He encouraged them to be proactive, take an active role in their wellness management and take their health into their own hands.



