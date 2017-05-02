Grand Bahama nurses take to the streets in celebratory march

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama - Nurses of Grand Bahama took to the streets in a celebratory march in recognition of Nurses Month which got underway yesterday.

Monday, May 1, marks the month that recognizes the value of a nurse, as well as the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

Nurse Shirley Mary Bain said the celebration included an international food festival and cultural show to showcase the diversity of nurses employed with the Grand Bahama Health Services, namely those from Africa, the Philippines, Jamaica and Guyana.

“We held the march to let the public know that we are a caring community and we are here to help them in all our communities,” said Bain.

Activities during the month include the closing of the Nursing Cadet Programme at the Rand Memorial Hospital’s foyer on Thursday, May 4, at 4 p.m.; a midwives day and educational session on Friday, May 5; and nurses visiting schools on Grand Bahama on Friday, May 12, the date of Nightingale’s birth, during which they will screen teachers and encourage students to enter the nursing field. A research and educational day will take place on Friday, May 19, at the Teachers Credit Union Building between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Nurse Paulette Dean encouraged the public to acknowledge nurses this month.

“Wherever you see a nurse, just give them a hug and let them know how much you appreciate them,” she said.



