Lupus cannot win

Two months ago today, Shanelle Brennen, president of Lupus 242, lost her more than two decades battle with lupus, but her younger sister Shonalee King Johnson has no intention of letting the disease win the ultimate battle, and she plans to continue her sister’s mission to break the silence and support the cure.

King Johnson, who has not been diagnosed with the disease, said her sister had always been focused on growing the awareness surrounding the illness and that she intends to continue.

“Her [Shanelle] push came from the fact that while she had tremendous support from her family and friends, she knew that there were others in the community who needed encouragement and resources to fight this cruel illness. Shanelle spent hours organizing events, soliciting sponsors, taking part in media interviews, visiting members in hospital, and attending monthly support meetings. Many of our members can attest to the fact that it was Shanelle’s voice that brought them the most comfort when they were first diagnosed or during painful lupus flares.”

With that in mind, King Johnson says her sister’s dream of having proper treatment options available to persons with lupus in The Bahamas will continue. She said her sister’s fight to find a cure for lupus will not end and that Lupus 242 will continue on in her memory, and to remember Brennen’s encouraging words and kind smiles as they push forward.

Brennen died on March 2 from the chronic autoimmune disease (signs and symptoms tend to last longer than six weeks and often for many years), that can damage any part of the body (skin, joints, and/or organs inside the body).

Brennen was very ill in the last year-and-a-half, and had been bedridden after suffering a series of strokes in July 2015 that affected her spine and her brain. Brennen also started having seizures, according to King Johnson.

In lupus something goes wrong with the immune system, which is the part of the body that fights off viruses, bacteria, and germs (“foreign invaders” like the flu). Normally, a person’s immune system produces proteins called antibodies that protect the body from these invaders. Autoimmune means your immune system cannot tell the difference between the foreign invaders and the body’s healthy tissues, and creates antibodies that attack and destroy healthy tissue. The autoantibodies cause inflammation, pain and damage in various parts of the body.

There are more than five million people worldwide struggling with the often debilitating health consequences of lupus, a potentially fatal autoimmune disease capable of damaging virtually any part of the body, including the skin, heart, lungs, kidneys and brain.

While some groups of people develop lupus more frequently than others, lupus develops in people of all ages, races, ethnicities and genders.

Brennen was diagnosed with lupus in her second year at university after she started to display symptoms of the hard-to-diagnose disease, which mimics other diseases.

Brennen and King Johnson’s mother, Gwendolyn King, have lupus, which meant Brennen was more aware than the average person at the time as to what to expect. Because she was in Canada when she was diagnosed, King Johnson said Brennen was able to avail herself of the kind of testing she needed more than two decades ago for her diagnosis.

King Johnson has also been tested for the disease … but it took her a long time to do the test, even though both her mother and sister had the disease. She actually only had herself tested three years ago.

“It took a long time for me to be tested simply because I know that I have a different mental fortitude than Shanelle has. She and mommy are different when it comes to processing things that somebody could deem detrimental, so I didn’t test for a long time. I did not want to know, and I did not present with any symptoms. But a part of me did not know if I could manage that,” she said.

When King Johnson finally tested, her result was negative.

Lupus Awareness Month is observed during May to increase public understanding of this cruel and mysterious disease that ravages different parts of the body; and in the fifth year of Lupus 242, King Johnson is continuing her sister’s fight and her mother’s fight, as she continues to battle the disease.

“In my mind, if I don’t keep fighting I would feel like lupus won,” said King Johnson.

Formation of support group

According to King Johnson, Lupus 242 was originally the idea of Debbie Humes some time ago, but she got very sick and was unable to pursue the idea of putting the group together. In 2011-2012, Brennen had a rough bout with the disease that put her out of work for almost six months. During that time, she decided to get the group up and running. They launched in April 2012 with Brennen as president and King Johnson as her vice president and public relations coordinator.

“She wanted to get the message out there and the main thing for her was that she knew she had a lot of family support, but she did not want anybody to feel that if they did not have that family support that they were alone. She felt that a lot of people suffered in silence and came up with the theme, ‘Breaking the Silence, Supporting the Cure’, which is our motto. She wanted a way for us to have regular meetings and to provide education. She wanted it to be where someone who was on the other side of an experience could speak to it,” said King Johnson.

She recalled when they first brought the group together, that there were a lot of young people being diagnosed, the youngest of whom was eight years old.

“For them this diagnosis was very scary, and so you had people who could come together in the group, so it was that connection point that got her [Brennen] really excited … that we could raise the awareness and provide the support.”

As King Johnson carries on her sister’s fight, she says Lupus 242 will host a series of events and activities to raise awareness.

This month’s activities include P.O.P (Put On Purple) Fridays during which people are encouraged to wear purple every Friday during the month in support of lupus fighters. On Sunday, May 7, the group will worship at Bahamas Harvest Church in preparation for World Lupus Day (Wednesday, May 10) which is commemorated globally, and serves to draw attention to the impact that lupus has on people worldwide. The annual observance focuses on the need for improved patient healthcare services, increased research into the causes of and cure for lupus, earlier diagnosis and treatment of lupus, and better epidemiological data on lupus globally. World Lupus Day serves to rally lupus organizations and people affected by the disease around the world to embrace the common purpose of bringing greater attention and resources to efforts to end the suffering caused by the disabling and potentially fatal autoimmune disease.

“While we know that this year the date falls on the day of The Bahamas’ general election, we are encouraging all Bahamians — especially persons who would like to dress in neutral colors while voting at the polls — to put on purple, vote, take photos, post them online using the hashtag#PopAtThePolls and tag our group.”

On Friday, May 12, Lupus 242 and Big Picture Paint & Sip Studio will host a POP, Paint & Sip fundraising event; and on Saturday, May 20, people will come together at the top of Fort Charlotte for Hope Floats — their annual balloon release ceremony, to remember those persons who have died from lupus. This year’s balloon release will be held in honor of Brennen.

As King Johnson recalled her elder sister’s life, she said she has come to the realization that there was an urgency for Brennen and what she did with her work for lupus awareness.

“My sister was never forceful with me with anything. I’m the baby sister, so she would say ‘when you get it done’, if she assigned or asked me to do anything. When it came down to Lupus 242 she was persistent to the point of … literally I spent the whole weekend going back through well over 100 emails with specific details relating to this group and this mission and this cause. She wanted to do a lot in a short period of time.”

King Johnson said that she sometimes had to say to her sister to leave something for later. But she would just tell her that they had to keep going.

The group

King Johnson said Lupus 242 members determine how they want to best interact and engage with the group. She said some are very active in their What’sApp group and find it comforting to receive a daily inspiration, or a place where they can speak to experiences they’re having and find out whether anyone else has had their experience, or to speak to a new technique they have tried and to find out if anyone else has tried it.

The organization also has a Facebook presence so that members who aren’t physically able to make it out to the once-a-month meetings can stay connected. The group meetings are meant to be light, fun and informative. King Johnson describes them as an outlet.

“We’re laughing and talking, you would never know we’re talking about something very serious. Sometimes we would have doctors come in, we would have nutritionists, we have pharmacists come in — anyone that can speak to the illness. This year we want to do things like pain management and things people can use in their everyday life. And the amount of support that we’re now receiving from the medical community is growing. For us it’s now about moving the group forward, forming partnerships that can elevate the awareness level. I know it’s a growth process, but we’re trying to be strategic in who we partner with to help us elevate this cause, so the main thing now is to find treatment options for our patients,” she said.

“Lupus is an illness that’s high profile. It took 40 years for them to come up with one new treatment. Luckily, we have doctors who are trying newer techniques, and some of these things are a lot of trial and error. Lupus imitates a lot of other illnesses, so a lot of people find it hard to be diagnosed. A lot of people who may even have died from lupus, you would never know because they would have died from something else as a result of the lupus, but they would have been diagnosed with kidney failure and so that’s what people would say was the cause of death, but the lupus would not be the root cause that people think of if they weren’t diagnosed. Five years later, even though Lupus 242 remains relatively active, we still have people who do not know that there was a group, so that tells us that there is still work to be done,” said King Johnson.



