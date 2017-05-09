The late film producer who made the movie “Around The World In 80 Days” and who at one time was married to Elizabeth Taylor — Mike Todd — once said the important phrase that is the title of this article, poor is a state of mind. Yes indeed it is. But D. Paul could you please explain what he actually meant by that, because I’m poor, real poor, but it has nothing to do with my state of mind.

Well maybe you don’t realize that your state of mind has a whole lot to do with just about everything that happens in all aspects of your overall life. You see, some people live in a poor neighborhood and their parents are poor, they don’t have a whole lot of money or material possessions. The sad thing is that so many of these people never get out of living in ghetto conditions simply because they are thinking with a poor state of mind. They feel being poor is normal for them and that they’ll never be able to get out of the ghetto.

This is what Mike Todd referred to as a poor state of mind. However, if one does not accept that they have to remain poor and starts to formulate plans in their mind to get out of the ghetto and make something of himself or herself, and thus gets an education and works real hard, they can indeed make it big in life.

Yes my friend, if you perchance have a poor state of mind, you need to immediately replace it with a rich state of mind. Use the wonderful mind that your Creator gave you — your imagination to actually see yourself as being rich in your mind’s eye. Once you develop a rich state of mind and start to work real hard, you will indeed become successful, across the board.

