Simple ankle stretches you can do at home

One of the most common issues that prevent people from participating in regular physical activity are weak, stiff, or painful ankles. It is often the result of a recent or chronic ankle sprain. Following an ankle sprain, strengthening exercises should be performed until you can bear weight on the ankle comfortably and your range of motion is near full.

There are several types of strengthening exercises. The easiest to begin with are isometric exercises that you do by pushing against a fixed object with your ankle. Once this has been mastered, you can progress to isotonic exercises, which involve using your ankle’s range of motion against some form of resistance. You can do isotonic exercises with a resistance or TheraBand, which can be purchased from the pharmacy, a therapist or a sports store.

The following are simple stretches that can be done at home to help ensure that your ankles are strong and remain flexible, and can also help with healing and avoiding injury.

Isometric exercises

The wall stretch: Stand facing a wall with both feet together. Place your hands at shoulder height and width on the wall in front of you. Take a step forward with your right foot so that it is now only a few inches from the wall. Shift your weight onto your right leg and bend at the knee. Keeping both heels on the ground, lean your upper body slowly toward the wall until you feel a good stretch happening along the calf muscles of your left leg. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds. Return to your original position with both feet together. Repeat the stretch, this time putting your left leg forward. Do this exercise three times on each foot.

Toe to wall stretch: To begin this stretch, the heel should be on the ground and the toes on the wall. Place the opposite foot behind you. Keep the legs straight and move the entire body forward. Do not move your upper body forward and stick your backside out. You should feel a very strong stretch in the back of the calf and some stretch in the arch. To increase the stretch, move your heel closer to the wall and increase the angle of your foot. To decrease the stretch, move your heel back and lower your toes. Hold for 60 seconds and repeat 3 times.

Place your ankle in the down and in position against a fixed object such as a couch. Hold this position for a count of 10. Repeat 10 times.

Place your ankle in the up and out position against the same object. Hold this position for a count of 10. Repeat 10 times.

Isotonic exercises

Active flexion: Flex or pull your foot up toward you as high as it will go, hold for a few seconds, then point your toes as far as they will go and hold for a few seconds. Repeat 2 sets of 20 reps on each foot every day to keep ankles mobile. If your ankles are sore or swollen, you can do this gentle stretch while the ankle is iced and elevated if necessary.

Side to side: Flex your foot and begin to rotate your ankle side to side. Begin with rotating your foot so the sole first faces outward, then inward then outward. Another option for this exercise is to move your ankles gently in a circular motion.

Using a resistance band around your forefoot, hold the ends of the band with your hand and gently push your ankle down as far as you can and then back to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Tie the resistance bands around a fixed object and wrap the ends around your forefoot. Start with your foot pointing down and pull your ankle up as far as you can.

Return to the starting position and cycle your ankle 10 times.

Tie the bands around an object to the outer side of your ankle. Start with the foot relaxed and then move your ankle down and in. Return to the relaxed position and repeat 10 times.

Tie the ends of the bands around an object to the inside of your ankle and hold your foot relaxed. Bring your foot up and out and then back to the resting position. Repeat 10 times.

Once you have regained the motion and strength in your ankle, you are ready for sporting activities such as gentle jogging and biking. After you feel your ankle strength is approximately 80 percent of your other side, then you can begin cutting or twisting sports.

Proprioceptive exercises for balance, coordination and agility

Stand on one leg with your affected leg on a pillow. Hold this position for a count of 10. Repeat 10 times.

Stand on your affected leg with the resistance band tied to your unaffected leg. Bring your unaffected leg forward and then back to the starting position. Repeat 10 times.

Start slowly and progress to a faster speed for a more difficult workout.

Again, start slowly and increase your speed at your own pace, moving the unaffected leg forward and then back to the starting position.

For a more advanced exercise, swing your unaffected leg behind you and then back.

If you had an ankle sprain or are prone to ankle sprains and you are ready to return to sports or exercise, it is important to stretch and exercise the ankle first to be sure it’s ready for exercise and to prevent injury. If you have pain during these exercises, consult your doctor who will review your ankle and may send you back to the physical therapist for professional help with the ankle rehabilitation after a sprain.

You should always consult a physician licensed in all matters relating to your health.

