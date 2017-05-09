Purchasing hearing aids

People always ask me how they will know which kind of hearing aid is best for them. There are essentially tens of thousands of different possible hearing aid manufacturers, numerous hearing aid styles, unlimited hearing aid features, and varying levels of hearing instrument technology available today. Additionally, there are many options to purchasing a hearing aid that makes the process seem extremely overwhelming at first. However, once a complete diagnostic hearing evaluation is done, the choice of hearing aid selection becomes a bit easier. Here are some things to consider when making your hearing aid purchase.

First rule of thumb, never purchase a hearing aid without first having a complete diagnostic hearing evaluation. A diagnostic hearing test determines the degree of hearing loss, the possible cause of the hearing loss, whether or not the hearing loss is one that can be corrected medically, either by medication or surgery, or if it is a hearing loss that needs to be managed with hearing aids or other hearing technology, like a cochlear implant.

Secondly, a hearing screening cannot determine if hearing aids are needed. A hearing screen just lets you know whether further testing is needed. If you fail the hearing screen it is simply an indication that there is a need for a complete diagnostic hearing evaluation. There are instances when a hearing aid is not an appropriate recommendation for a hearing loss. Again, only the results of a thorough diagnostic hearing evaluation can make this determination.

A diagnostic hearing evaluation will also validate how much of the speech sounds are affected by the loss of hearing, verifying exactly how much conversational speech as well as environmental sounds can and cannot be heard by the person with the hearing loss. The results of the hearing evaluation are then used as a “prescription” to assist with the proper fitting of the hearing aids if a hearing aid recommendation is made. So the best time to purchase a hearing aid is after you have had a complete diagnostic hearing evaluation, and after hearing aids have been recommended.

Online purchases

Always think twice before purchasing a hearing aid online, from a kiosk in a mall, or from someone who is not a certified audiologist or hearing care professional. Today’s hearing aids are small, extremely complex, digital devices that use a tiny computer to process sounds and precisely customize itself to the hearing loss of the wearer. They need to be professionally programmed to the frequency specifications of the person with the hearing loss. The hearing aid programming may include adjustments for background noise, telephone, television, and different listening environments.

Some hearing aids have the ability to automatically switch back and forth between settings as the wearer moves from one place to the next. Keep in mind that new, digital hearing instruments are best fitted when they are in your ears and both you and the hearing aids are simultaneously connected to a computer using cords or wirelessly via Bluetooth connection. The computer then inputs the precise measurements needed into the hearing aids based upon your hearing loss, speech results, the size of your ear cavity, and your subjective requirements.

An online sales person, or a person who has no educational training in the area of hearing care, hearing loss, and hearing aids, is therefore not considered a wise choice when making a hearing aid purchase. Additionally, there is the possibility of such persons selling devices that may be incorrectly programmed and, in fact, may end up causing more damage to your already impaired hearing system.

Another consideration is that online hearing aid purchases do not offer the personalized care needed during and following the fitting of new hearing aids, nor do they provide the managed care needed throughout the extended life of the hearing aid wearer. Think of a hearing aid as you would a car that has to go in for basic oil servicing two to three times a year. Because a hearing aid is worn all day it is subject to earwax, hair oils, sweat, moisture, etc. After a while, this constant wear and tear on the hearing aids makes it necessary to have them professionally serviced, usually about twice a year. If you purchase your hearing aids online, you will need to figure out where you will take it when servicing becomes necessary or when a repair is needed. So think twice before purchasing a hearing aid online.

Where to purchase hearing aids

Audiologists and hearing care professionals receive extensive education and training in hearing, hearing loss, disorders of hearing, and the fitting of hearing aids. They ensure that you are given a comprehensive hearing evaluation and a treatment plan is selected to meet your communication needs. Additionally, when you purchase your hearing aids through an audiologist you ensure appropriate fitting of the device and a proper management plan is established. This includes receiving:

• A comprehensive diagnostic evaluation of your hearing.

• Appropriate selection of the hearing aids.

• Correct ear size measurement.

• Precise computerized fitting of the hearing aids while the aids are in your ear to obtain exact acoustical measurements of the ear cavity, best speech understanding settings, and accurate listening comfort based on your subjective feedback.

• An aural rehabilitation and follow-up plan that meets your communication needs.

• Ongoing servicing and repairing of your hearing aids, if needed.

Purchasing your hearing aids from a certified audiologist or hearing care professional who is specifically trained in the field of hearing healthcare, and who is able to determine a proper management plan for your hearing needs is always the best choice for you to make.

How hearing aids help

Hearing aids make it much easier for you to understand basic conversational speech with people around you. The better you are able to hear them, the more your confidence improves, making conversations less of a struggle for you. This often results in less stress, improved energy levels, and a renewal of social activities that may have been pushed aside because of hearing difficulties.

Hearing aids help improve your ability to hear the everyday sounds of life you may have been missing, like the telephone ringing, birds singing, and tap water running. Hearing aids also help you enjoy listening to music, the TV and radio again.

Hearing aids help in delaying cognitive decline and dementia. And finally, studies show that 91 percent of adults who use hearing aids during all their waking hours, report a significant improvement in their everyday life, and greater satisfaction communicating in their relationships, when compared to adults who have a hearing loss and receive no treatment for it.

Studies also show that the longer an adult with untreated hearing loss waits to be fit with hearing aids, the more it affects his or her ability to understand conversational speech. If the wait is extremely long, like several years, and if speech understanding becomes significantly diminished, the result can lead to limited success once hearing aids are finally obtained. When most adults finally get their hearing aids, they usually wonder why they took so long to get one.

