A hearing aid is a small electronic device that is constantly exposed to ear oils, hair care products, wax, sweat, moisture, and frequent handling. To ensure your hearing aids function optimally throughout their five to six year life expectancy, it is necessary to provide simple daily care as well as have the hearing aids checked periodically by your audiologist or hearing care professional. Outlined below are tips for successful hearing aid use and care.

Maintenance checks

Listening check

Before wearing, check the hearing aids daily to ensure they sound clear and not weak or scratchy.

Battery check

Check battery strength daily. A battery tester can be used to help with this. Hearing aid batteries should last about five days to two weeks. The life of the battery will depend on the size of the battery and the severity of the hearing loss. The smaller the battery, the shorter the battery life. Likewise, the more severe the hearing loss, the shorter the lifespan of the battery. Still, no matter the battery size or the degree of hearing loss, a full strength battery allows the hearing aids to function at peak performance.

Always keep spare batteries with you.

Store unused batteries in a cool, dry place.

Keep batteries out of reach of children and pets. Discard used batteries properly. Do not mix used and unused batteries together.

Cleaning check

Use a soft, dry cloth to wipe the hearing aids daily. Earmolds, tips and domes should be brushed daily with a soft, unused toothbrush to get rid of wax, dirt, and grime. After cleaning/brushing be sure tips and domes are securely in place. Custom earmolds can be removed periodically from the hearing aids and cleaned with mild soap and warm water. Be sure the earmolds are thoroughly rinsed and dried before reattaching them to the hearing aids.

Minimize moisture

Do not get the hearing aids wet.

Remove the hearing aids at night and place them in their storage container or special hearing aid dryer (purchased separately). The hearing aid dryer will help stop moisture from building up on the inside of the hearing aids; and lengthen the life of the hearing aids.

Remove the hearing aids when taking a bath or going swimming.

Wash face and comb hair before putting the hearing aids on.

Do not store the hearing aids in the bathroom or kitchen.

Open the battery door and/or remove the batteries from the hearing aids before placing them in a drying unit or the storage container.

Chargeable hearing aids should be placed in the charger with the batteries in the hearing aid.

Ensure the hearing aid charger is plugged into a surge protector to avoid it becoming damaged in the event the electrical power goes out.

Prevent feedback

Feedback occurs when amplified sound coming out of the earmold reenters the microphone, causing the hearing aid to make a whistling sound. To prevent feedback always ensure that the hearing aids are properly inserted in your ear; the earmolds are not too small; the earmolds are not damaged or do not need to be replaced; there is not too much earwax in your ear canal; and the hearing aids are working properly.

Regular checks and servicing

To guarantee your hearing aids are always functioning at peak performance, regular visits to your audiologist or hearing care provider are necessary. Use a calendar along with the guide below to assist you in this area.

• Have hearing aid tubes, tips, and/or domes replaced every three months.

• Have hearing aids professionally checked and cleaned by your audiologist or hearing care professional every six months.

• Have your audiologist test your hearing annually and have any necessary adjustments to hearing aids made at that time.

