PM promises new child health and maternity wing at PMH

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the government will build a new child health and maternity wing at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), during a recent visit to the hospital.

“I don’t know the specifics in terms of when it will be completed, but what I would tell you is that we will build a new child health and maternity wing. The children and women of this country need and deserve the best, and they will get the best,” said Minnis during the Monday, May 15 visit. “So what you see out front, the Critical Care Block, they will have something just as great, if not greater.

While at PMH, he toured the maternity ward’s antenatal and postnatal units. He also visited staff in the hospital’s kitchen and cafeteria.

Minnis, a veteran physician, practiced in the country’s largest health institution for some three decades before becoming minister of health and subsequently prime minister.