Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

PM promises new child health and maternity wing at PMH

  • Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis with staff members at Princess Margaret Hospital. Photo: PUBLIC HOSPITALS AUTHORITY


Published: May 23, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the government will build a new child health and maternity wing at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), during a recent visit to the hospital.

“I don’t know the specifics in terms of when it will be completed, but what I would tell you is that we will build a new child health and maternity wing. The children and women of this country need and deserve the best, and they will get the best,” said Minnis during the Monday, May 15 visit. “So what you see out front, the Critical Care Block, they will have something just as great, if not greater.

While at PMH, he toured the maternity ward’s antenatal and postnatal units. He also visited staff in the hospital’s kitchen and cafeteria.

Minnis, a veteran physician, practiced in the country’s largest health institution for some three decades before becoming minister of health and subsequently prime minister.

 

Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
Banner

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links