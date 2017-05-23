The men: What about Us TOO

Eight years ago, the cancer registry at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) identified 85 men who had been diagnosed with prostate cancer that year. That was not a true picture of the national incidence rate, as many affected men sought diagnosis and treatment privately and/or outside the country, and a national registry had not been established. At the time, the Cancer Society of the Bahamas (CSOB) estimated that on average, two cases of prostate cancer were diagnosed each week. This disease was also the most common cause of death in men who died of cancer related causes in The Bahamas.

According to CSOB officials in a prior interview with The Nassau Guardian, approximately one Bahamian man dies as a result of prostate cancer every week.

The prostate gland

The prostate gland, an organ about the size of a key lime hidden deep within the male’s body under his bladder and behind his urethra, carries urine from the bladder. A part of his reproductive system, it is responsible for secreting the fluid that is released during sexual intercourse. As a man ages, his prostate tends to grow. This growth can be benign, not harmful to the man’s overall health, or it can be malignant. In malignant growth, the cancer cells multiply in the prostate gland, and if not detected and treated effectively, can, and will, spread to adjacent organs, and eventually, throughout the affected man’s entire body.

As there are no symptoms in the early stages of the disease, prostate cancer is often very difficult to diagnose. All males 40 years and older are advised to look out for the following symptoms — difficulty passing urine, a weak or interrupted urine flow, the need to urinate frequently, especially at night, blood in the urine, pain or burning when passing urine, and/or constant pain in the lower back, pelvis or upper thighs.

Prostate cancer diagnosis

All symptoms, they say, can be related to other conditions and not necessarily to cancer, and the only way to conclusively diagnose cancer of the prostate is by three simple procedures — digital rectal examination (DRE), an examination that is recommended annually for all men beginning at age 40 years; the prostatic specific antigen (PSA) blood test; and the prostate biopsy.

During a DRE examination the doctor inserts a lubricated, gloved finger into the man’s rectum and feels or palpates his prostate through the rectal wall. It’s a procedure that takes less than one minute and causes minimal discomfort.

PSA is a substance that is produced in the prostate gland. It is secreted in the seminal fluid and trace quantities leak into the blood stream. In men with normal prostate glands, only minimal quantities of PSA are found in their blood streams. Significantly larger quantities of PSA are found if there is cancer in the prostate. While the PSA is specific for the prostate gland, it is not specific for prostate cancer. A number of other factors can cause elevations in PSA levels. These include inflammation of the gland or prostatitis, manually palpating the prostate, and sexual intercourse.

A prostate biopsy is performed in cases where the doctor feels an enlarged prostate gland during the DRE, and/or there is a marked elevation in the PSA level. The results of the biopsy would conclusively rule out, or confirm, the diagnosis of prostate cancer.

CSOB officials say prostate cancer is more aggressive and more fatal in black men than in any other race. Additionally, men with close relatives — father, grandfather, uncle or brother — with prostate cancer are at higher risk than others. And that research has found that lifestyle factors — a diet rich in fats, red meats and refined sugar, and a lack of regular exercise — are contributing factors in the development of various types of cancers, including prostate cancer.

Us TOO, a support group for men, was organized over more than two decades ago in Chicago, USA, by five males with prostate cancer. It has grown to over 35 groups in Canada and the U.S., including a chapter in The Bahamas that was inducted over 10 years ago with the late Clyde B. Bethell, the founding leader. Its primary objective is to support, educate and advocate with respect to prostate cancer.

The Bahamas Chapter of Us TOO is closely affiliated with the CSOB and meets regularly at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday in each month, at the Centre’s East Terrace, Centreville, office. Membership is open to all men who are 18 years and older and not only prostate cancer survivors.

The Bahamas chapter of Us TOO has coordinated or assisted with the coordination of numerous activities over the years, all aimed at the prevention, early detection and/or early treatment of prostate cancer.

Over the past years, Us TOO has facilitated the hosting of annual prostate cancer screening clinics on New Providence at which thousands of men have been screened for prostate cancer.

To get in contact with Us TOO members, telephone 325-0823 or 465-2235 or email barrywendell@yahoo.com.