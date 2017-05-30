Solomon’s Fresh Market donates $1,500 to Cancer Society

The Cancer Society of The Bahamas received a boost in funding to assist with the group’s ongoing projects, as Solomon’s Fresh Market donated $1,500 — proceeds from its 2nd Fun Walk & Health Fair — to the organization.

During the health fair, vendors showcased products and services geared towards living a healthier lifestyle at the store’s Old Fort Bay location. The event kicked off with a three-mile fun walk that saw more than 100 persons taking to the streets, walking from the store’s parking lot to Lyford Cay and back.

Shoppers also took part in a health fair featuring booths with organic teas, massage therapy, nutritious meal preparation tips, fitness trainers as well as information from non-profit support groups. Blood pressure checks, weigh-ins and glucose screenings were also provided by Doctors Hospital and the Bahamas Medical Center.

“This is our second year hosting the fun walk and health fair and the participation continues to grow,” said event organizer and Solomon’s Fresh Market Brand Manager Naomi Grant. “Our goal is to use opportunities like this to educate the community on the importance of making healthy living a priority. Through the event, we are able to showcase vendors with products and services to support nutritious diets, forming proper sleep habits and incorporating exercise into busy schedules. We were also able to showcase our range of health and organic food options through in-store sampling.”

Renea Bastian, AML Foods Ltd vice president of marketing and communications, parent company of Solomon’s Fresh Market, said it’s important for them to host events that focus on enhancing the lives of people.

“We are mindful that as a company we can help specific causes in their quest to raise awareness and gain financial support.It is with this in mind that we will donate the $1,500 proceeds from the fun walk, to the Cancer Society of The Bahamas.”

Exhibitors included Doctors Hospital, Yoga 4 Da Soul, Club One Fitness Center, Woolf Fitness, Jemi Health & Wellness, Cancer Society of The Bahamas, Sister Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, Lupus 242, R.E.A.C.H Bahamas, Bahamas Aids Foundation, Sleep Bahamas, Sha King, Me Moments, Naturally Bahamian, Corner Stone Healing Institute and Platinum Spa Boutique.