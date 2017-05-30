Baha Mar initiates conservation partnership with $50,000 donation to the Bahamas National Trust

The Baha Mar Resort Foundation made a donation of $50,000 to The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) to support conservation efforts in The Bahamas, including educational programming, volunteer initiatives and conservation projects designed to protect the Bahamian ecosystem.

Baha Mar officials said driven by their deep commitment to The Bahamas, The Baha Mar Resort Foundation exists to support organizations that encourage the development of the local community, the appreciation of Bahamian culture and protection of the environment. By engaging with BNT, The Baha Mar Resort Foundation formed an alliance with the organization that has been at the forefront of conservation efforts in the country for more than 50 years.

The donation will support BNT educational programs for Bahamian youth, including the “Discovery Club Teacher’s Symposium,” a program that educates 1,000 students on 10 islands of The Bahamas about protecting natural resources within national parks, and “Eco-Camp”, a one-week camp where young people explore the natural ecology of The Bahamas.

Baha Mar officials say they will collaborate with BNT to execute various on-property conservation initiatives, including eco-tourism projects benefiting the guest experience, Bahamas parrot repopulation efforts, support for the Baha Mar flamingos in-residence program, coral reef restoration programs, Hobby Horse nature tours, fundraising events to support BNT, and numerous other initiatives.

“The Baha Mar Resort Foundation is guided by the three pillars of Baha Mar — culture, community and conservation, and we actively seek out partners that share our values,” said Graeme Davis, Baha Mar president. “Our environment is one of our greatest treasures, and working with The Bahamas National Trust will help us preserve and protect it.”

The Baha Mar Resort Foundation focuses on local initiatives to support organizations that make a difference in the local community. Through volunteerism and donations, The Baha Mar Resort Foundation is committed to working with Baha Mar associates, partners and local communities to build a strong future for The Bahamas. All donations made to The Baha Mar Resort Foundation will be distributed responsibly to those in need. All operating and administrative expenses are covered by Baha Mar to ensure that 100 percent of donations are used toward their intended purpose.