CIBC FirstCaribbean supports Lupus 242

Lupus 242 recently received a donation from CIBC FirstCaribbean to assist its ongoing efforts in raising the awareness of the autoimmune illness.

Lupus is a prolonged disease that can damage any part of the body (skin, joints, and/or organs) and is routinely misdiagnosed. Once afflicted, it presents sporadically during a lifetime in episodes lasting anywhere from six weeks to several years.

Every year, local support group Lupus242 organizes a series of events to raise awareness about the chronic disease, providing information while supporting those who have been diagnosed. Understanding the need for public education and the devastation of families who have lost loved ones to the disease, CIBC FirstCaribbean made a donation to Lupus242 to assist its ongoing efforts.

“The more information that people have about lupus, the easier it would be to detect it and treat it,” said Shonalee Johnson, vice president of Lupus 242. “Your knowledge about the disease can potentially save your life, because lupus is one of those diseases that can disguise as anything — so you’re never really sure. That is why it is important to educate yourself about your health.”

Two months ago, Johnson’s sister and former president of Lupus242, Shanelle Brennen, lost her battle with the disease after more than 20 years. In the midst of adversity and mourning Johnson vowed to continue her sister’s work with Lupus242.

“Shanelle was an amazing person and her death is a huge loss for our family and our foundation. I am so happy that people got the chance to connect with her. We are continuing the work that she started with Lupus242,” said Johnson.

CIBC FirstCaribbean Managing Director, Marie Rodland-Allen said they were pleased to support Lupus 242 in spreading awareness and educating the public about the disease.

“Lupus is one of those diseases that many of us are still trying to understand and that many people may not have heard of,” said Rodland-Allen.

During May, which is recognized as Lupus Awareness Month, activities included POP (Put On Purple) Fridays, during which members of the public were encouraged to wear purple every Friday in the month to support lupus survivors.

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, at least five million people worldwide suffer from some form of lupus.