Slather on the sunscreen to protect your skin in the summer heat

Summer officially begins in 16 more days, but step outdoors and out of your air-conditioned comfort, and you can’t help but notice — the heat is definitely on, with temperatures averaging around the 90-plus degree mark daily, but feeling hotter than what the thermostat reads. With that said, dermatologists every year encourage people, no matter their ethnicity, to slather on the sunblock/sunscreen to protect their skin against sunburn, to reduce the risk of skin cancer and help prevent early signs of skin aging.

Contrary to popular belief, everyone needs sunscreen to help prevent against skin cancer which can occur from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), anyone can get skin cancer, regardless of age, gender or race.

And not any sunscreen will do. The AAD recommends people use sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA (ultra violet aging) rays and UVB (ultra violet burning) rays; sun protection factor (SPF) 30 or higher; and one that is water resistant.

UVA rays causes skin to prematurely age, causes wrinkles and age spots and can pass through window glass; UVB rays are the primary cause of sunburn and are blocked by window glass.

As sunscreen can’t fully protect your skin, in addition to wearing sunscreen, the recommendation is that you also seek shade when appropriate, remembering that the sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; wear protective clothing such as a long-sleeved shirt, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses when possible; use extra caution near water and sand, as they reflect the sun’s damaging rays and can increase the chance of sunburn; and get vitamin D safely though a healthy diet.

Sunscreen should be applied daily if you intend to be outside. And you should use enough sunscreen to generously coat all skin that will not be covered by clothing. It should be applied to dry skin 15 minutes before going outdoors. Reapplication is recommended every two hours, or after swimming or sweating.

As skin cancer can also form on the lips, the AAD recommends protecting lips by applying a lip balm or lipstick that contains sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

The AAD says the kind of sunscreen used should be a matter of personal choice and can vary depending on the area of the body to be protected. Options include lotions, creams, gel ointments, wax sticks and sprays.

Creams are best for dry skin and the face; gels are good for hairy areas such as the scalp or male chest; and sticks are good to use around the eyes.

There are also sunscreens made for specific purposes such as for sensitive skin and babies.

In the event that you are out in the sun with no skin protection and get sunburned the following can help you:

• Have a cool shower or bath to help cool the skin and reduce the heat in the skin, and once out of the shower or bath pat the area dry.

• Moisturize the area that was burned immediately once out of the shower or bath and daily thereafter, so that as it heals and dries out there is less discomfort from itching and scaling.

• If necessary, for the redness that tends to develop, depending on the degree to which the skin was burnt, apply hydrocortisone cream or gel, which can be bought without a prescription and can help to ease minor discomfort, redness and scaling.

• Drink more water at this time as sun-damaged skin tends to draw water from the body and, depending on the extent of the sunburn(s), dehydration can occur.

• If you notice the skin blistering at the area of the burn, leave it intact, because an intact blister will heal better and prevent infection from opportunistic bacteria.

If you notice, despite your best efforts, that the burnt area(s) does not seem to be improving, consult a dermatologist for appropriate treatment.