The debilitating headache

A migraine can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually on just one side of the head — often accompanied by nausea, vomiting, and extreme sensitivity to light and sound. The attacks can cause significant pain for hours to days, and can be so severe that the pain is disabling.

For the past three years since her migraines started Davina Bartlett-Willis, 33, says she has suffered attacks that she sometimes finds to be incredibly debilitating, to the point where she is unable to attend functions and has even had to call in sick to work.

“They can be very debilitating,” said Bartlett-Willis, as Migraine Awareness Month is being observed during June to educate people about the true impact migraines have.

Migraines often begin in childhood, adolescence or early adulthood and progress through four stages — prodrome (a day or two before a migraine a person may notice subtle changes that can warn of an upcoming attack, including constipation, mood changes, food cravings, neck stiffness, increased thirst and urination and frequent yawning), aura (may occur before or during migraines and can sometimes be touching sensations, movement or speech disturbances), headache (which usually lasts from four to 72 hours if untreated and can include pain on one side or both sides of the head, pain that feels throbbing or pulsing, sensitivity to light, sounds, and sometimes smells and touch, nausea and vomiting, blurred vision, and lightheadedness sometimes followed by fainting), and post-drome (which occurs after a migraine and may leave a person feeling drained and washed out and for about 24 hours the person may experience confusion, moodiness, dizziness, weakness and sensitivity to light and sound) — but a person may not experience all stages.

Bartlett-Willis said her migraines began shortly after she had her son who is now three-years-old. The mother, who said she also suffers from seizures, said her doctor had her tested for migraines.

Neurologist Dr. Edwin Demeritte, who practices out of the Bahamas Neurological Center said headaches are extremely common, and probably one of the number one reasons people will see a doctor. He said migraines are benign headaches that come and go, but a person should always visit their doctor to ensure that the headache is nothing more than just that.

“You have history and examination can narrow down whether further investigation needs to be done. If it’s an older person you may want to do a scan, but if someone comes to you with three years of intermittent headaches, and their examination is normal, then they should be okay.”

The doctor said migraines can mimic other symptoms and that people suffering with migraines can pass out. Warning signs known as aura may occur before or

with the headache and can include flashes of light, blind spots, or tingling on one side of the face, or in the arm or leg.

According to Dr. Demeritte migraines are a neurological phenomenon with an hormonal basis. He said that seizures are as well, because people feel pain in the brain.

Migraine triggers include hormonal triggers in women, foods, food additives, drinks, stress, sensory stimuli, changes in wake-sleep patterns, physical factors, changes in the environment and medications.

Some triggers can’t be avoided, and avoidance isn’t always effective. But there are lifestyle changes and coping strategies that can help reduce the number and severity of a person’s migraines. They can learn how to cope, create a consistent daily routine as far as sleep patterns, meals and trying to control stress, and exercise regularly to reduce stress.

Risk factors which make a person prone to having migraines include family history (family member with migraines), age (can begin at any age, and tends to peak during a person’s 30s and gradually becomes less severe and less frequent in the following decades), sex (women are three times more likely to have migraines; headaches tend to affect boys more than girls during childhood) and hormonal changes (in females they find headaches may begin just before or shortly after onset of menstruation).

Persons who regularly experience signs and symptoms of migraine attacks are encouraged to keep a record of their attacks and how they treat them, and to see a doctor if the pattern changes or their headaches suddenly feel different.

Bartlett-Willis said her migraines can sometimes be brief or can last for hours. She said she has many triggers and that she tries to avoid them as much as possible. She takes medications and supplements to ward off any possible attacks.

Efforts to control migraine pain can result in problems that can include abdominal pain (as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs may cause abdominal pain, bleeding, ulcers and other complications, especially if taken in large doses or for a long period of time), medication-overuse headaches (which occur when medications stop relieving pain and begin to cause headaches).

Some people also experience complications from migraines that include choric migraine — a migraine which lasts for 15 or more days a month for more than three months; status migrainosus — a severe migraine attack that lasts for longer than three days; persistent aura without infarction — usually an aura goes away after the migraine attack, but sometimes lasts for more than a week afterward; and a migrainous infarction of symptoms that last longer than one hour and can signal a loss of blood supply to an area of the brain and should be evaluated.

“I want to bring the awareness so that people can be aware of the condition and how it presents, just to increase knowledge and awareness,” said Bartlett-Willis.

Bartlett-Willis’ parents also both suffered with migraines. She is hoping her three-year-old does not start having migraines later in life like she did.