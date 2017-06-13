Walking and running in support of REACH

A blue wave rolled through the streets of New Providence recently as hundreds of people participated in the second REACH (Resource and Educational Source for Autism and other related challenges) Bahamas Fun, Run, Walk from which $3,000 was raised to support the nonprofit organization and will be used to fund initiatives, including ongoing therapy and a summer camp for children on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“It was truly an amazing event as we painted the street blue in support of REACH Autism Bahamas,” said David Prabhu, winner of the walk.

“The fun, run, walk supports our initiatives, which are to provide children with ASD access to both early intervention and ongoing resources,” said Marcia Newball, REACH executive director. “This includes advocating on behalf of the autism community and providing support and resources to parents of children with ASD, and educating caregivers, teachers, healthcare personnel and the public about autism.”

There is no medical treatment for ASD, however, research has shown that early intervention and appropriate education and vocation training provide children with ASD the best chance at meeting their full potential. Access to screening and therapy is critical, which, unfortunately, many parents with special needs children simply do not have the financial means to undertake.

“Funding and access to trained therapists are the greatest challenges for REACH because it hampers our efforts to assist children with ASD,” said the executive director.

The public can assist by donating resources — both monetary and in kind — as well as by volunteering their time to REACH programs.

In addition to the four-mile race, participants enjoyed free samples from sponsors Asa H. Pritchard, AML Foods, Thompson Trading and Coca Cola.

Rubis, the event’s title sponsor, provided REACH branded backpacks that contained a REACH T-shirt, water bottle and other paraphernalia.

“We understand the challenges that parents face with limited resources, and that outcomes can improve with early intervention. We support REACH in creating a national awareness and acceptance of autism,” said Latia Duncombe, sales and marketing manager, Rubis Bahamas Limited. “Rubis is committed to supporting social and educational development in the Bahamas.”

Rubis has provided substantial support to REACH for several years. Their financial support was instrumental in completing renovations to the resource room at REACH’s headquarters on the Queen’s College campus, Village Road. Now completed, the resource room — outfitted with tools and equipment to help children affected by ASD with their developmental needs — serves as a functional space for much-needed therapy.

REACH holds periodic training sessions for volunteers who would like to help. Interested persons can call the REACH office at 328-4123 or email reachautismbahamas@yahoo.com. Financial donations can be made at any branch of Scotiabank to account number 591054546160 or dropped off at the REACH office.