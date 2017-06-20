Whilst I’m not trying to run anyone down or disrespect them, it is indeed a fact that the youngsters of today at the beginning of the 21st century do not have respect for elders like I used to as a child, and this is indeed very sad. Of course, the sad fact is that so many parents have not taught their offspring to be respectful to others, and in particular to their elders.

Of course, this tells us something more revealing, and that is that so many today have low self-esteem. Yes indeed, people with low self-esteem have no respect for themselves and when you have no respect for yourself — well then it automatically follows that you’ll have no respect for others. That’s right, as I emphasize over and over — everything starts with high self-esteem. When I have high self-esteem and thus love and respect myself, then, and only then, will I automatically love and respect others, especially my elders.

Actually, now that I think about it, the youth of today are a very disrespectful group as a whole, at least in The Bahamas where I presently reside. Now are there exceptions to this? Of course there are, as I know some really outstanding young people who are extremely mannerly to one and all. So I’m not trying to lump everyone into the same category at all. However, the fact remains that not enough people, in my humble opinion, have respect for elders and that’s a crying shame, for without basic respect for others a society will start to crumble and ultimately disintegrate.

Of course, a lot of this starts with parents trying to give their children literally everything they want — computers, iPads, iPhones, etc. The parents give the children too much today in my humble opinion, so this makes them feel that it’s all about them, that they’re the center of attraction and no one else matters. So please contribute to an orderly, mannerly society by teaching your children to have respect for others, particularly their elders.

