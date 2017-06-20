Lawnmower accidents cause thousands of foot injuries

It’s the summer and most persons enjoy being relaxed and spending time outside in nature, and having a well-manicured lawn and yard is beautiful and more enjoyable. To get this look, the lawn is mowed, either by a professional but more often by the homeowners themselves, but many don’t realize the caution that must be taken when mowing the lawn due to operating rotary-blade lawn mowers. The blades of a lawn mower whirl at 3,000 revolutions per minute and produce three times the kinetic energy of a .357 handgun. An injury with a rotary mower is the equivalent of having a 21-pound object dropped on your foot from 100 feet up. Further, these machines can throw an object like a rock or stone up to 20 feet away at a speed of 200 mph (miles per hour). There are still many foot injuries from power lawnmowers seen in the ER (emergency room) every summer, especially since some people continue to run the mower barefoot. Most of these injuries are preventable.

The United States (U.S.) Consumer Products Safety Commission estimates more than 37,000 Americans suffer a power mower-related injury each year. More than 9,000 children under age 18 are treated in U.S. emergency rooms for lawnmower injuries. Seventy-five percent of lawnmower injuries in children occur in little boys while 25 percent are in children younger than five years old. Every year, there are roughly 75 deaths from lawnmower injuries, with 20 percent of these deaths occurring in children. Lawnmower injuries are one of the leading causes of traumatic amputations in children, with 650 performed each year.

Lawnmower injuries

Most of the time, the lawnmower is being operated by someone else who accidentally backs up over or runs over the feet of a child or adult nearby. Sometimes, stones or other projectiles are thrown and can injure children. Adults are most likely injured by pulling a lawnmower over the top of their foot and leg, especially when working on a hill or embankments. Children are usually injured by either falling into the path of a mower while playing nearby, or by falling off the mower while riding as a passenger.

There can be a wide range of lawnmower foot injuries ranging from dirty, infection-prone cuts to severed tendons to amputated toes. They can also include broken bones, exposed tendons, burns, deep, soft tissue wounds, and even amputation of toes or even the leg.

If a mower accident occurs — even just a minor injury, immediate treatment is necessary to wash out the wound thoroughly and apply antibiotics to prevent infection. Superficial wounds can be treated on an outpatient basis. To help, it may be necessary to apply a tourniquet above the injury to stop the bleeding while waiting on the ambulance. Most serious injuries will usually require surgical intervention to repair tendon damage, deep clean the wound and suture it. Tendons severed in lawnmower accidents generally can be reattached surgically unless the toes or foot have been amputated.

Preventing lawnmower injuries

Children under the age of 14 and adults over age 44 are more likely to be injured from mowers. Here are a few simple precautions that we recommend to prevent injury when using a power mower.

For children

• The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children not be allowed to “ride” on daddy’s or grandpa’s lap while they mow the lawn.

• That no child under 16 years of age be allowed to ride on a lawnmower, even as a passenger.

• No child under 12 years of age be allowed to operate a walk-behind mower.

• And that children should remain indoors while lawn mowing is taking place. If children must be outdoors during lawn mowing, they should be at least 20 feet away.

For adults

• Use a grab-bar push mower if possible, which can stop immediately if necessary. Or use a mower with a release mechanism on the handle that automatically shuts it off when the hands let go.

• Wear long pants, eye protection and sturdy closed toe shoes to avoid tripping.

• Clear the lawn of debris like branches, nails, wires, and rocks that could be thrown by the mower. You can also keep the clip bag attached when operating a power mower to prevent projectile injuries.

• Never pull a running mower backward or mow in reverse and always stop to look for children before changing direction.

• Don’t mow a wet lawn. Losing control from slipping on rain-soaked grass is the leading cause of foot injuries caused by power mowers.

• Wear heavy shoes or work boots when mowing — never wear sneakers or sandals like flip-flops.

• Mow slowly across slopes, never go up and down.

• Always keep children away from the lawn when mowing it.

• Treat your injury right away and call 911 for any serious injury.

• Lawnmower safety means impressing upon children the importance of staying indoors while the mower is out. Supervision is crucial!

Education regarding the proper usage and safety of the lawnmower will help to lower the staggering incidence of injuries sustained by lawn mower accidents. Podiatrists, inform patients on proper shoes when operating a power lawn mower, as many injuries can be prevented. If you have suffered any sort of foot or ankle lawnmower injury, consult a podiatrist right away.

• For more information visit www.apma.org.




