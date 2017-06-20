Wendy celebrates life

For almost a decade Wendy Miller cooked in a hotel kitchen. Last year she chucked it in to do what brought her absolute enjoyment. While she is no longer employed full-time in the hotel, she remains in the culinary art field through chef instructing and offering private chef services. But she credits the hotel experience with making her into the chef she is today, which allowed her to make that step. She also enjoys the time she’s now able to spend with her family and taking care of things. And then there are the days she finds herself at the beach, luxuriating in her downtime and enjoying the things God gave His people to enjoy, including travel.

On April 12, Miller, 40, celebrated five years cancer free. She joined more than 135 fellow five-year cancer survivors at Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) at Midwestern Regional Medical Center (Midwestern) for its 29th annual Celebrate Life event.

Celebrate Life is an annual event that brings together cancer survivors and caregivers for a day of empowerment and celebration. Survivors stand united to support one another, celebrate the moments they’ve gained, and encourage those who are on their own cancer journey. While some cancer rates continue to climb, medical treatments are also advancing, providing more patients with the hope and resources they need to battle the disease. Survivorship is the new frontier in cancer care, and hospitals, like CTCA, offer dedicated survivorship programs to help patients achieve a high quality of life post cancer treatment.

Miller learned she had ovarian cancer after she had a minor procedure done. She said she woke up to the doctors saying they found something that looked cancerous. They had it tested; the results were returned cancer positive.

“That was heartbreaking to me. When you hear about cancer, you think about death … a death sentence,” she recalled.

At diagnosis, she said she knew nothing about ovarian cancer, but started to read up on it.

Ovarian cancer begins in the ovaries. And often goes undetected until it has spread within the pelvis and abdomen.

“If God had not revealed that [cancer] through that minor procedure, I may not have been here,” she recalled.

At the initial diagnosis Miller was told she had stage one ovarian cancer.

Seeking a second opinion, her sister found Cancer Treatment Centers of America at Midwestern Regional Medical Center online. Two months later Miller traveled to the hospital. It was there she learned that her cancer was at stage three.

At a late stage, ovarian cancer is more difficult to treat and is frequently fatal. Early-stage ovarian cancer, in which the disease is confined to the ovary, is more likely to be treated successfully.

“My whole feeling at first was really heartbreaking, because I lost a sister 10 years this year to a brain tumor, so for me it was I can’t allow my mother to lose another child, I can’t allow my family to go through another pain.”

She said she relied on God to be with her through whatever she would have to face and that He would be at her side.

“It was a fight mentally, and sometimes it was a fight physically. It was a fight emotionally. But my greatest source of strength came from God as my number one source, and my family being with me as the second source.”

On April 12, 2012 Miller underwent surgery to remove the cancer.

Being a part of the recent five-year celebration meant a lot to her.

“Being a five-year celebrant means I have gained another opportunity at life,” said Miller. “I’m thankful for the time to savor new experiences and spend more time with my family and loved ones.”

The celebration began with Miller and her fellow celebrants and caregivers entering the CTCA at the Midwestern campus on seven large coach busses. As they disembarked, many with loved ones by their side, they walked down a red carpet, lined with cheering family, friends, caregivers and hospital care team members, who attended to help them celebrate their five years of cancer survivorship.

After the red-carpet walk, Miller took part in a commemorative tree planting ceremony, symbolizing the wonder of life and growth. The 2017 Celebrate Life event marked the 29th year that a tree has been planted in Zion, Illinois in honor of each five-year survivor in attendance, helping replenish and strengthen the nation’s landscape with a thriving forest of life-giving trees that represent cancer survivorship.

Participants honored represented 29 states, including Miller from The Bahamas, each offering support and strength to others, as they proudly posed for a photo in front of their commemorative tree.

Many of the five-year survivors also took time to walk through the hospital, offering comfort, support and the traditional “Hope” pin to other patients and family members who are currently battling cancer. Before the day concluded, each celebrant was personally honored and revered on stage in front of and along with their fellow five-year survivors.

“Five years ago, this amazing group of cancer survivors came to CTCA with a great sense of hope, searching for answers and cancer care that fit their specific needs,” said Scott Jones, president and CEO of CTCA at Midwestern. “While everyone’s journey and experience is unique, we honor and respect the strength and perseverance it takes for them to be here. It is not only a testament to the CTCA five-year cancer survivors being honored, but also all survivors, wherever they may be in their journeys.”

As Miller looks to the future, she said she looks forward to having the same cancer-free diagnosis she has today and enjoying life the ways she does now.

Her advice to the next female to hear an ovarian cancer diagnosis to not allow their circumstances to defeat them, because she said it can definitely defeat you and because you to start to worry to the point where you end up sicker than you actually started out being.

“Even though it’s cancer, it’s not a death sentence — and I realized that along the way. It’s still an opportunity at life. There are still things you can do to defeat it, but the main challenge in defeating it is that you have to have that strength. You have to find that strength within yourself to be able to defeat and to overcome.”

At her diagnosis, Miller’s daughter, Keithra Bowleg, was 15 years old. She said it was not a good thing for her daughter at that time to think she would have lost her mother to cancer like some of her friends had, so she recalled having to be strong to show her then teenaged daughter that she wasn’t going anywhere.

Miller said it was a journey for her to get to that thinking, and at times, she said, it wasn’t a good journey.

“When you hear the word cancer it obviously isn’t something that you embrace, but because I had God on my side, along with persons at the Cancer Treatment Centers in Zion working along with me who were very humane people, I was able to overcome it with that level of compassion and that care that I received.”

She also said not finding out her cancer was stage three and not stage one until after her surgery had also been a blessing. She believes God ordained it such that she was not allowed to see the full picture so as to not allow fear to overtake her, because she said sometimes fear can overtake you when you hear something is more serious.

She also received the all clear from pathologists after the surgery, and as such did not have to receive chemotherapy or radiation treatment.

“It came back that I didn’t need any further treatment because they got all of the cancer — the lymph nodes were clear, it was non-invasive and every area was clear, and I did not need to do any level of treatments, which was another blessing to me.”

Miller is currently doing follow-ups with CTCA Midwestern.

