Baha Mar employees donate blood to help their fellow man

Over two days, the 1,800 staff members at the Baha Mar resort turned out in droves to do their part to assist their fellow man through the donation of blood to the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Blood Bank, which hospital Chief Phlebotomist Glennville Roberts and his team were happy to take.

Roberts and his team emphasized the importance of blood donations to Baha Mar’s staff. He told them that there is no replacement for blood — whether it is surgeries, births or accidents — as blood is always in high demand, and there is a constant need for the resource.

The procedure of giving blood is a simple one in itself and has the benefit of free HIV, hepatitis and blood testing, topped off with a cold beverage at the end.

As little as one pint of blood can help up to three people in need.

“We are glad to be able to assist people in need in the community by inviting the blood bank into our ‘heart of the house’ here at Baha Mar. This is just the first of many more blood drives to come,” said Robert Sands, Baha Mar senior vice president of governmental and external affairs.

The Baha Mar Resort Foundation supports organizations that encourage the development of the local community, the appreciation of Bahamian culture, and protection of Bahamian culture and of the environment.

Roberts encouraged all healthy citizens over the age of 17 and corporations to support Bahamian blood banks by taking around 40 minutes out of their day to save lives. For more information contact the Princess Margaret Hospital Blood Bank at 322-8077.