One foot in the grave, the other on Earth

Like many people, Kimberly Munroe, 28, grew up hearing the adage that alludes to a pregnant woman having one foot in the grave and one foot on earth. It’s a saying she has an appreciation for after her own life and death experience while pregnant. At six months pregnant, Munroe died — and had to be resuscitated. Her daughter did not survive.

She has been diagnosed with peripartum cardiomyopathy, a weakness of the heart muscle that, by definition, begins during the final month of pregnancy through about five months after delivery, without any other known cause. It is a rare condition that can carry mild or severe symptoms. And her doctors have advised her to not have any more children due to the pressure a pregnancy would place on her heart, which they say is now too weak.

In September 2015 Munroe traveled to the United States to visit her mother, Brodesia Adderley. When she got there, she began to experience what she said felt like flu symptoms which her mother treated her for, but Munroe just kept feeling worse. Her father, Everette Munroe, forced her to go to the hospital.

“When we got to the hospital, basically I had died. I had no heartbeat, no pulse. They had to resuscitate me,” said Munroe.

She was placed in a medically induced coma for three weeks. She awoke to find herself hooked up to tubes everywhere — her neck, chest, arms and wrists. She also learned she was no longer pregnant, and found out that she was very sick because her daughter had died in her and had been dead for approximately one month, and that she had developed sepsis.

Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening complication of an infection. Sepsis occurs when chemicals that are released into the bloodstream to fight the infection, trigger inflammatory responses throughout the body. The inflammation can trigger a cascade of changes that can damage multiple organ systems, causing them to fail. By the time Munroe was taken to hospital she was already septic.

“Sepsis poisons the blood. It slowly goes through the bloodstream and then when that final moment kicks in you start to feel like you’re going to have a bad flu, and that is when it feels like your organs are going to start shutting down on you.”

Prior to falling ill Munroe said she had attended all of her doctor’s appointments and hadn’t had any trace of a heart condition. She said her doctors have told her she developed the peripartum cardiomyopathy during pregnancy and the sepsis that damaged her heart.

An indication of the seriousness of peripartum cardiomyopathy is measured by a person’s ejection fraction, the percentage of blood the heart pumps out with each beat. A normal ejection fraction is about 60 percent. Munroe’s was 15 percent.

Coming out of her coma, the then 26-year-old had to learn to walk again and get accustomed to having to be attached to a portable IV machine that administered medication directly to her heart 24 hours a day, seven days a week. She had to bathe and sleep with the machine.

Munroe also had to endure dialysis treatments due to kidney failure; and she developed pneumonia because of fluid buildup in her lungs and chest area. She was taking 40 tablets daily.

A little over a year-and-a-half after dying and having to be resuscitated, and her diagnosis, she cannot engage in vigorous activity and has to be careful what she eats. But she is thankful she is no longer attached to the IV machine and no longer has to do dialysis.

Munroe’s pill intake has been reduced to eight. She takes oral tablets to help her weak heart; and blood thinners because her heart does not beat the way it should, which means her blood can thicken and develop clots. Blood thinners thin out her blood to avoid that complication. She’s also on beta-blockers to help with her heart’s rhythm. She takes diuretics because her weak heart doesn’t allow her to release excess fluid from her chest, so the diuretics help her to urinate all excess fluid so all of it does not build up in the heart.

Her ejection fracture is also getting better.

But when the mother of seven-year-old son Jayden Fox thinks back to doctors telling her that she can’t have further children, it upsets her, and she has her moments when she finds it depressing.

“I'm hurt, because if I get married — especially to a man with no kids — I can’t give him a child because of my condition. I have my moments when I think about it, because I want to be in a position where I should be able to voluntarily say I don’t want to have kids — not someone telling me I can’t. I’m not barren, which makes things worse. You’re not barren, you want another kid, but you’re told if you have a kid you will die and that’s guaranteed, because your heart cannot take it.”

Her sickness, she said, affected her both mentally and physically. She finds it depressing when she realizes how healthy she was prior to her diagnosis. And has found herself wondering where she went wrong, questioning what happened, and why her daughter died. She questions what she did during her pregnancy that stressed her baby out to the point where she couldn’t take it and died.

“It’s a learning experience, and I now understand the saying that you have one foot in the grave, and one foot on earth when you’re pregnant,” she said.

Munroe is also unable to do anything that’s considered vigorous. Even traveling to a theme park with friends she can’t do. And she has to remember that her medicine is like her food, and has to remember to take them, because she doesn’t like popping pills and taking medication of any form.

“I gatta eat and I gatta take those pills, because if I don’t, something will happen.”

And she has Jayden to live for. She wants to see him grow up and have children. And she wants that first grandchild to be a girl.

“Thank God for Jayden,” she said of her son.

Munroe, who considered herself to be a healthy person before her diagnosis, said the one thing she has learned is that when tragedy strikes, a person has one of two things they can do — cry about it or accept whatever it is, work with it and make the best of it.

Initially, she said, doctors told her she would be on dialysis for a long time. She was on it for three months. They gave her the impression she would have to be on the portable IV machine for a minimum of eight years. She was off it in four months. Her cardiologist said her youth played an important role in her healing, and that if she had been an older person he didn’t know if she would have made it.