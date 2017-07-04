CIBC FirstCaribbean bankers turn to baking to help cancer charity

Some of the island’s bankers recently turned into bakers for a very worthy cause. As part of its region-wide Walk for the Cure cancer awareness and fundraising campaign, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank will host a bake sale on the last Friday of every month. The first one took place on the last Friday in June and the final one will be held at the end of October, which is cancer awareness month.

The funds, raised by staff, clients, corporate sponsors and community members, will be donated to The National Cancer Society of The Turks and Caicos Islands (NCSTCI).

“For the past five years we’ve pooled our resources to ensure that we can make a substantial donation to The National Cancer Society of TCI Inc. because we recognize the importance of its cancer prevention and research initiatives,” said Bernadya Smith, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s TCI country manager’s assistant.

Since 2012, the bank has hosted various fundraising activities and received corporate sponsorship to support the Walk for the Cure event held on the first weekend in October across most of the bank’s regional footprint. By far, the most lucrative fundraiser is the monthly bake sale. In 2015, the bank donated $25,000 to the NCSTCI, and is hoping to raise even more funds this year from the walk and associated fundraising events.

CIBC FirstCaribbean staff members have volunteered to bake and prepare savory and sweet treats from scratch to be sold to clients.

“This initiative is about helping those in need and doing a good deed for people, and helping an important charity in our country. We are always open to community organizations that are focused on making a difference in our country. Walk for the Cure has allowed us to lend a helping hand to many organizations and this year we are aiming to raise more money than we ever have to help those in need. We need the public’s support as well as the support of businesses in The Turks & Caicos Islands,” said Smith.

CIBC FirstCaribbean has staged the Walk for the Cure fundraising campaign since 2012. In its five years the bank has raised close to $60,000 in the Turks and Caicos and over $1 million across the Caribbean. All proceeds are donated to cancer charities in the countries CIBC FirstCaribbean operates.