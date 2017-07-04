A ‘get your mind right’ fun run/walk event

The “Get Ya Mind Right 5K The Jay Way” was no ordinary fun run/walk. Many early Saturday morning risers of all ages gathered at Goodman’s Bay for what turned out to be an exciting event. Donovan “Jay” Rolle, coach/trainer of Jay Fitness, put his “way” on the event with three surprise fitness challenges along the route that definitely had the fit, as well as the not-so-fit, prove whether they had their minds right.

Participants ran/walked from Goodman’s Bay to the Melia Nassau Beach resort and back, where they were surprised with having to do burpees, jump rope, and test their strength with a sandbag carry. First place finishers who completed all challenges walked away with the 5K The Jay Way trophy and an orchid.

Some participants said the event was tough, but were delighted they conquered the challenges like champions.

“Participants really feel good when they accomplish goals. It’s a matter of taking small steps that help individuals realize that they are able and capable of doing much more,” said Rolle.

The coach/trainer is very much concerned that the nation has a high level of diabetes and this was a key motivation for him hosting the event.

“It’s up to us to take charge of our own health. We have to get moving, get active, just get ya mind right, to have a healthier and fit mind and body,” he said.

Rolle said he was pleased that the event brought out people who wanted to jump-start their summer fitness journeys as well as others who just came with a fun, competitive spirit. He said their support proved that people are conscious of living healthier lives.

“I want people to remember that once they begin it’s easier to continue,” said Rolle.