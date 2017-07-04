Exercising common sense in the summer heat

The temperatures are soaring and it’s to the point where it can feel like it’s more than 100 degrees at times. When the sun’s rays are not at their hottest, it can still be uncomfortably hot. Even the people who engage in outdoor exercise programs as early as 5 a.m. still feel the heat due to the soaring humidity. And while medical professionals encourage people to engage in fitness programs, they also want them to be mindful of the importance of looking out for heat-related illnesses, drinking enough fluids, wearing proper clothing and setting an appropriate time of the day to avoid extreme heat during exercise or other outdoor activities.

Family medicine specialist Dr. Patrick Whitfield says the most important thing about exercising in the heat is common sense. If you’re not feeling well while exercising in the heat, he said, people need to get inside to decrease their body’s core temperature — the risk is not worth it.

“If an individual is playing tennis, jogging, walking or doing manual labor, it is important to one’s health that they take the necessary precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses,” said Dr. Whitfield.

According to the doctor, physical activity outdoors during hot weather places a lot of stress on a person’s body. He said the physical activity and the air temperature both contribute to an increase in a person’s core body temperature.

He said in order to cool itself the body sends more blood to circulate through the skin, which leaves less blood for the muscles. That in turn, he said, leads to an increase in heart rate. If the humidity level is also high, he said, this could make the situation worse, because the sweat does not evaporate easily, leading to an increase in body temperature.

Heat-related illnesses

“Normally, our skin, blood vessels, and perspiration levels adjust to the heat, [and] perspiration is important because evaporation of sweat from the skin assists in cooling the body. If, however, we are exposed to high temperatures and humidity, sweat profusely, or fail to drink adequate amounts of fluid, these natural cooling mechanisms may fail,” said the doctor. And such a failure could result in heat-related illnesses which could be mild initially, but which can worsen if left untreated.

Heat-related illnesses include heat cramps, which are painful muscle contractions as the affected muscles go into spasms.

Heat syncope (light-headedness) and exercise associated collapse are caused by high body temperature as a result of high humidity and air temperature levels. The doctor said this frequently occurs after standing for a long period of time or standing up quickly after sitting for a prolonged period of time. Exercise-associated collapse is a condition that results in a loss of consciousness immediately after exercising.

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body temperature rises as high as 104 degrees. Symptoms include confusion, irritability, abnormal rhythms of the heart, dizziness, nausea, visual problems and fatigue. Immediate medical attention is required to prevent brain damage or death.

Warning signs

Muscle cramps, nausea and vomiting, weakness, fatigue, headache, dizziness, confusion, irritability and increased heart rate are signs people should watch out for when exercising in hot weather.

If any of these symptoms occur, the family medicine specialist said people should stop exercising immediately, and lower their body temperature by getting out of the heat and rehydrating

Those experiencing symptoms should seek assistance to monitor their condition, when possible. Cooling the body can be done by removing extra clothing, fanning the body or wetting it with cool or ice water. The doctor recommends cool, wet towels or ice packs be applied to the neck, forehead and under the arms. He encourages rehydrating with water or sports drinks. If the affected person does not experience improvement within 30 minutes, he said, they should contact a physician. If the signs of a heatstroke are prevalent, the doctor said immediate medical attention should be sought.

Avoid heat-related illnesses

In an effort to avoid heat-related illnesses, the doctor said there a number of things that people can do.

“Watch the temperature and plan accordingly, and get acclimated by taking it easy at first if you are not used to exercising in hot weather,” he said.

He said it could take the body up to two weeks to get accustomed to high air temperatures.

Dr. Whitfield also said people should be cognizant of their fitness levels. If they are unfit or new to exercise, they should be extra cautious when working out in the heat, because the body may have a low tolerance to heat.

He encourages drinking lots of fluids to help the body sweat, stay cool and keep hydrated.

“Experts suggest 20 ounces of water two hours before exercising, eight ounces shortly before going into the heat, a mouthful every 15 to 20 minutes during exercise, and to not wait until you are thirsty to drink fluids, as thirst is the first sign of dehydration.”

Ideally, if you are planning to exercise on a very hot day, the doctor said you should start drinking water before you start your exercise.

“If you plan intense exercise, consider a sports drink instead of water, which contains sodium and potassium which are lost during sweating as excessive loss of these electrolytes can lead to cramping or abnormal heart rhythms; and avoid alcoholic drinks because they can lead to further fluid loss.”

The doctor encourages people to dress appropriately when exercising in high heat temperatures. He said lightweight, loose fitting clothing can help sweat evaporate and keep the body cooler. He also encourages the avoidance of dark-colored clothing which he said tends to absorb heat.

The medical professional said people should avoid the midday sun and exercise in the morning or afternoon when it is likely to be cooler.

And even if a person is an early morning or late night exerciser, he or she should still be aware of the heat. At this time of year, at 5 a.m. the mercury in the thermometer can still reach 77 to 81 degrees, according to meteorologist Wayne Neely.

Humidity can make the temperature feel even hotter.

But no matter the time of day, Dr. Whitfield said an understanding of a person’s medical risks is crucial.

“Certain medical conditions or medications such as diuretics used in the management of high blood pressure can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. Medications such as decongestants, appetite suppressants and antihistamines can hasten dehydration. If you plan to exercise during hot weather and currently have any chronic diseases, you should consult your physician about precautions,” he said.

As you go about your exercise routine Dr. Whitfield reminds you to always exercise common sense.