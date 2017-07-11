I know that when we work really hard to achieve a particular goal and eventually it comes to pass, we feel real happy for ourselves, and, of course, that’s only natural. However, it is my opinion, that when any of our friends achieve something worthwhile we should be happy for them too.

Yesterday evening I called an acquaintance of mine to wish her a happy birthday. Now this particular lady has gone through an extremely difficult period over the last couple of years since the company she worked for, for a long time went out of business, just after incidentally she had purchased a home. Over the last couple of years I’ve been on the phone with her many, many times doing my best to cheer her up and keep her motivated.

Now when I called her up to wish her a happy birthday yesterday evening she informed me that she had finally got a good job with a reliable business and was starting to get back on her feet. Believe me, her good news gave me a real shot in the arm as I felt so happy for her knowing what she’d gone through over the last couple of years. I was so elated by her success, it felt almost as if I had succeeded at something, and this whole experience taught me an important lesson, and the lesson is summed up in today’s title, be happy for others when they accomplish something worthwhile.

Yes indeed, not only should you be happy when you achieve something worthwhile in your life, but you should also, that is of course if you’re for real and are living your life based on sound spiritual principles, you should be extremely happy when others whom you know who have had an extremely difficult time, finally emerge from the “valley of failure” and ascend to the top of the mountain.

• Think about it!

