Sitting with legs crossed actually comes with some health concerns

Sitting with your legs crossed feels very natural and even good. Not to mention many feel it looks sexy to sit that way. In fact, most of you probably cross your legs at least once while you’re having dinner, working at your desk, sitting on a bench or sofa, or pretty much any time you sit down. Sitting with your legs crossed can be seen as a sign of modesty or even risqué if done in a short skirt. Most often people sit crossed leg because they find the position comfortable. No doubt this is a common way of sitting, but it actually comes with some health concerns. Experts say crossing your legs when sitting can have some negative health effects.

Can cause back and neck pain

The best way to sit is facing forward with both feet planted squarely on the floor. Unfortunately, we rarely sit this way and it feels unnatural since we don’t do it often. The best way to sit is with your knees and ankles at 90 degrees with your pelvis balanced. Most people shift their weight around when sitting, shifting from one side to the other, or even crossing their legs. Sitting with your legs crossed puts your hips in a twisted position, which can lead to the rotation of one of your pelvic bones and spine. This puts unnecessary pressure on your neck, lower and middle back when it’s rotated and unstable. And the longer you sit with your legs crossed, the more pressure you put on your spine, back and neck, causing pain or even a herniated disc.

Crossing your legs doesn’t just impact the blood flowing back up to your heart — it affects the veins and nerves in your legs and feet, too.

Elevates blood pressure

It’s surprising, but true. Crossing your legs at the knee can temporarily cause your blood pressure to go up. Research has proven this in many studies.

The blood in your legs has to be pumped back to your heart against gravity in the veins, but when you cross one leg over the other it makes the blood flow even harder. As a result, your body has to increase your blood pressure to push the blood back up to your heart.

You usually won’t feel any symptoms when your blood pressure goes up, but repeated increases in blood pressure can cause long-term health problems. It is best not to cross your legs if you will be sitting for a long period of time.

May be linked to spider veins

Spider veins are small veins usually seen at the ankles and in the back of the knee. About 55 percent of women and 45 percent of men in the United States (U.S.) have them. Experts seem to be divided on the link between crossing the legs and spider veins. Spider veins are caused by genetics, pregnancy, sun exposure, and frequently standing or sitting for long periods of time. Crossing your legs increases the pressure on your veins that are responsible for returning blood back to your heart. The pressure of one leg on top of the other impedes your blood flow, which can weaken or damage the veins in your legs. If the veins are damaged or weakened, the blood can leak into them and collect there, causing spider veins or exacerbating existing ones.

Can damage the nerves in your feet

Crossing your legs at the knee can cause pressure on your peroneal nerve, the major nerve in your leg that passes just below your knee and along the outer side of the leg. This pressure can cause numbness, a pins and needles sensation and temporary paralysis of some of the muscles in your foot and leg, preventing you from raising your ankle. While the feeling is only temporary, sitting with your legs crossed in the same position can cause long-term numbness in your legs and even permanent nerve damage. A condition called foot drop can develop where you can’t lift the front part of your foot and toes. If you are sitting for long periods, it is best to not sit with your legs crossed, or if you do, uncross your legs every two to four minutes to help minimize nerve damage.

These are all valid concerns about sitting with the legs crossed. We must remember good posture is important — whether standing or sitting — and it can improve muscle function, blood flow, and even your concentration and mental health as well. Research has found that good posture leads to improved intelligence and protects from back pain. So, sitting with your legs crossed may not always be bad for you, but sitting for long periods, with or without your legs crossed, especially if it’s in the same position, can be bad for your health. It is best not to sit with your legs crossed for long periods and change from a sedentary position by getting up to take walks every half hour to an hour, stretching and focusing on sitting up straight.

• For more information email foothealth242@gmail.com or visit www.apma.org. To see a podiatrist visit Bahamas Foot Centre on Rosetta Street, telephone 325-2996, or Bahamas Surgical Associates Centre, Albury Lane, telephone 394-5820, or Lucayan Medical Centre on East Sunrise Highway, Freeport, Grand Bahama, telephone 373-7400.



