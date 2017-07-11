In countries all around the world there are a far greater number of men with hearing loss than there are women with hearing loss. Studies reveal that men are 50 percent more likely to have hearing loss than their female counterparts, particularly men between the ages of 20 and 69.

In many cases, men tend to work more in environments that produce excessively loud noises like construction, farms, carpentry, heavy equipment, lawn care, factories, and other related jobs that use power tools, etc. Without wearing noise protection when at work or when exposed to the noises produced by loud machinery, these types of environments tend to result in damage to the hearing system, causing a permanent, noise related hearing loss that often ends in hearing aid use.

According to a 2010 study in The American Journal of Medicine, researchers determined that another cause for the increase of hearing loss in men is their regular use of pain relievers such as aspirin, acetaminophen and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Because more men than women tend to work in strenuous jobs that require them to do significantly more heavy lifting, etc., men seem to use more pain medications to relieve body aches and soreness. The study shows that men who were younger than 50 years of age, and who were regular users of these pain medications, were 99 percent more likely to develop a permanent hearing loss compared to men in the same age range who did not use these pain medications on a regular basis. Men who were older than 60, and were regular users of these pain medications, were 16 percent more likely to develop hearing loss; and men ages 50 to 59, who were regular users of these pain medications, were 38 percent more likely to develop permanent hearing loss.

Another two factors that are considered reasons why men are twice as likely to have more hearing loss than women are:

• Men tend to work around and listen to more loud music than women do. Pumping loud music from a car as you drive along also fits into this category and will result in permanent damage to the hearing system.

• Men often do significantly more hunting (not common in The Bahamas) than women do and are therefore exposed to more of the loud impact noises produced from gunshots.

In both cases, most men tend not to use any form of noise protection gear, therefore increasing their chances of developing a permanent, sensorineural hearing loss. This type of hearing loss is permanent and cannot be corrected. Management of this type of hearing loss is through the use of hearing aids.

To decrease the chances of developing a permanent hearing loss, men should ensure that they wear noise protection gear whenever they are working in jobs that expose them to loud noises that are greater than 85 decibels. This includes when using power tools, when hunting, or when exposed to loud music. Another option with music is to turn the music down.

Additionally, employers bear some responsibility in protecting the hearing of their workers and should therefore be proactive in this area by providing noise protection gear for employees who work in construction, factories, lawn care, carpentry, or employees who use heavy equipment, work around engines and power tools, or any worker exposed to loud, work-related noises that exceed 85 decibels. This will also include those who work in service jobs like policemen, who may also be exposed to loud impact-related noises from gunshots. Men who use aspirin or other pain relievers regularly may want to consult with their doctor for more information. Do not stop taking any medication prescribed by your physician.

Protecting hearing goes a long way to having an improved quality of life, particularly as we get older. A hearing loss, even a mild one, often leads to many emotional and psychological issues such as anger, anxiety, depression, isolation, frustration, etc.

If you work around loud noises, use any type of heavy equipment that makes loud noises, or if you work around or listen to loud music, you should have your hearing checked.

• For further information on any hearing-related disorder, please contact Dr. Deborah Nubirth, doctor of audiology, in New Providence at Comprehensive Family Medical Clinic, Poinciana Drive at 356-2276 or 677-6627 or 351-7902 in Grand Bahama; or email dnubirth@yahoo.com.



