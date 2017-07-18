DQ Miracle Treat Day to benefit Down syndrome community

The dog days of summer are here. With temperatures soaring into the 90s, staying cool may seem like mission impossible. On Miracle Treat Day, Thursday, July 27, DQ will help you cool down while supporting those in need.

For one day only, DQ will donate $2 from every blizzard sold to families affected by Down syndrome. With 10 blizzard flavors to choose from, staying cool and giving back has never been easier.

Benefitting organizations include three non-profits dedicated to bettering the lives of those with Down syndrome, including The Bahamas Down Syndrome & Friends Center, Stapledon School and Hopedale Center.

“As a non profit group, we rely on the generosity of donations from individuals and businesses in our community,” said Cheryl Johnson-Newell, founder and president of The Bahamas Down Syndrome & Friends Center. “We are happy to know that DQ has opened its arms to help us. By supporting DQ’s promotion, you will be helping many children born with developmental challenges.”

The Bahamas Down Syndrome & Friends Center provides a safe haven for both children and adults with Down syndrome.

“We seek to educate and provide the best learning facility for our children. We also provide a space for our adults to learn needed life skills. Our aim is to ensure that our children get the necessary therapies that they need to enhance their learning and future development,” said Johnson-Newell.

DQ’s Miracle Treat Day is fast becoming a staple in the Bahamian summer calendar. DQ Bahamas began celebrating Miracle Treat Day in 2014. Since then, they have raised more than $23,000 for families affected by cancer, diabetes and autism.

This year, with the public’s support, DQ aims to raise $12,000 for those affected by Down syndrome.

“Miracle Treat Day celebrates life and hope and enables all of us to come together and make miracles for children and families who need it most,” said DQ’s Derek Osborne, DQ Bahamas CEO.

Patrons may participate in Miracle Treat Day in three ways — by purchasing a special pre-sold blizzard coupon that can be redeemed up to August 31; pre-ordering blizzards as a group or business that can be collected on Miracle Treat Day, or simply visiting any DQ store on Miracle Treat Day and purchasing blizzards.

Blizzard coupons may be purchased online at www.miracletreatday242.com or in person at any DQ location. Coupons can be redeemed up to August 31. Pre-order forms may be downloaded online as well and emailed to DQ242MTD@gmail.com or delivered with payment to any DQ location.

All four DQ locations in New Providence will participate — Southwest Plaza, Cable Beach, Harbour Bay and The Mall at Marathon. Blizzard costs range from $4.49 for a mini, $5.69 for a small, $6.59 for a medium and $7.39 for a large. Small or large donations in cash or by check can also be made at all stores.