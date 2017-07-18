Restoring spirit, soul and body

The epitome of relaxation (for me at least) is a spa day, as treatments are crucial to spiritual, mental and physical well-being. At Amber Spa at Warwick Paradise Island, the luxury boutique spa is definitely where you can experience a new journey to rest and heal the spirit, soul and body.

At Amber Spa it’s about holistic healing. Spa Manager Carlethia Thurston says it’s their belief that health, wellness and beauty are intricately linked from beginning to end.

“We combine holistic healing along with therapeutic and clinical practices. We try to balance the relaxation and the medical,” said Thurston.

In bringing about this reality, Amber Spa makes use of the world-renowned Mila D’Opiz Swiss Beauty line that aims to harmonize nature and natural things with quality skincare.

“Mila D’Opiz is almost like the crème de la crème in Europe at this time because of its anti-aging properties — so you’re getting a lot of the plant extract, the fruit extract, the natural, the holistic, you also have hyaluronic acid. If you have been doing severe damage to your skin and not wearing moisturizer or exfoliating, this actually speeds up the process as well as to strengthen your cell matrix so that your skin will be able to absorb everything in that very last layer of the skin responsible for your cellular turnover. It helps to strengthen collagen and elasticity.”

The experience sounded like it would be pure decadence and deliciousness. I had to put the Amber Spa to the test.

Facial, massage, manicure and pedicure — booked!

My day of pampering began with a 10-minute steam session, which Thurston encouraged to warm the muscles, and a cooling shower prior to my Amber Favorite massage, which started with a Swedish massage followed by a deep tissue massage and a pressure point massage, and finished with hot stones to release stress and tension.

The experience began with light to medium pressure, then Thurston moved onto the tense muscle areas with deep pressure, before she calmed my muscles down with the hot stones to soften the muscles so they weren’t sore after the treatment. The pressure point treatment allowed my body to connect everything once the lactic acid had broken down. The massage was done on a heated bed, which plays a vital role when trying to break down lactic acid. The heat also makes you feel comfortable.

The massage was a combination of a lot of good stuff. And talk about a de-stressor. It felt like my body literally depressed as Thurston took me into sub-space — that place where you can feel yourself doing things like snoring that you wouldn’t normally do, but you just can’t stop yourself. It just happens. And for the first time in a long time, a therapist got me to go there.

She said it’s a treatment favorite because it gives a person great balance.

Thurston recommended the Eternal Youth facial, in which the skin is deeply hydrated, nourished and smoothed, with the Skin Whisperer line from Mila D’Opiz which the company says is a dream come true, as its revolutionary, high performance ingredients convey a powerful message into the skin, and the dermis responds, communicating a firmer, refined, plumped-up appearance with smoother, repaired skin. Topping it all was the luxurious keratin treatment applied to my nails during my facial, before my hands were placed into warming mitts to soak up all that goodness.

The bed on which the facial is done also allows for a person’s head to be raised, which is beneficial to people plagued with sinus issues. Thurston said when the head is laid back, the nodes clog; by raising the head a little during a facial it allows the client to actually breathe properly.

Stamp of approval. For hours after my facial I couldn’t stop smiling and looking into the mirror, because the visual effects were immediate.

The Amber Favorite manicure and pedicure — the Purissima Therapeutic Organic Spa, rounded out my treatments, and entails a combination of a lot of stuff — an exfoliator that has silk protein and keratin as well as aromatherapy. It moisturized and restored vitality to my tired feet and I felt its energizing effects long after the treatment ended.

I was indeed relaxed — refreshed — and rejuvenated. (And ready to do it all over again, because if I can have that feeling at least once every month, then life will definitely be worth living). I felt like a brand new person — balanced and whole. It was almost an overwhelming experience.

Actually the Amber Spa experience touches a number of senses in getting a person to that point.

The first touch is sight — as you enter their doors, you take in the calming white and gold interior and can almost visualize an atmosphere of purity.

Then the sense of smell kicks in as you’re enveloped by the scents. On the day I visited, the lemongrass was a pleasing scent that I picked out immediately. I learned that every day there’s a different scent as they incorporate eucalyptus, peppermint and lavender into their aromatherapies to help create that balance.

The sense of touch is a given. As Thurston says, “we have what I call a healing touch, something that’s very rare when it comes down to massage therapists.”

And of course, the sense of sound is important to the experience.

It is incorporated through Chinese/Balinese music with chimes, and sometimes the birds. Thurston says they can customize each experience according to a client’s need, formulating whatever music they would like in each treatment room, as they realize everyone does not like to hear the same thing.

“Once you arrive in the spa, it’s a sense of everything having been let go. It’s the experience from beginning to end,” said the manager. She politely encourages you to disconnect from the world during your experience.

“It's time to begin a new journey. You have to disconnect from the world in order for you to be one with yourself. If you’re not disconnected it won’t work.”

Looking forward to disconnecting and shedding the weight of the world, I had turned my ringer off before I even walked through the doors. Thurston didn’t have to ask once — much less twice.

She recommends arriving 20 minutes prior to your spa experience to allow you time to disconnect, relax, and enjoy the steam experience followed by a cool shower to calm the body down if you’re having a massage, and then flow through to the other experiences as she says spa treatments are healthy to a person’s spiritual, mental and physical well-being.

In addition to private treatment rooms, including a VIP section and exclusive couple’s area, Amber Spa features manicure and pedicure stations, cosmetology, waxing and hair care areas, and private men’s and women’s changing rooms featuring showers, steam room and lockers.

As the exclusive Bahamian partner of Mila d’Opiz Swiss Beauty, Amber Spa harmonizes the world-renowned “high quality and optimal skin care” products with personalized service that leaves guests restored following indulgent treatments.

After hours of relaxation, and before I had to leave my “bubble of indulgence” I enjoyed lunch at the resort’s restaurant, which can be had for $35 extra.

The luxury boutique Amber Spa, at the adults-only all-inclusive Warwick Paradise Island, is offering a “Paradise Summer Savings” promotion which provides discounts up to $30 on select services. Additionally, guests purchasing gift certificates for Amber Spa can enjoy up to 25 percent in savings. The “Paradise Summer Savings” offers are valid through July 31.

Through the promotion, anyone booking a 50-minute facial or massage will receive $10 off the price, while a $20 discount will be applied towards the cost of 80-minute facials and massages. Guests receive $30 off purchases of the keratin, green tea, eucalyptus and silky milk manicure/pedicure combination packages.

For information, call Amber Spa direct 242-363-1218, email info.amberspa@warwickhotels.com or visit http://warwickhotels.com/paradise-island-bahamas/services-and-amenities/amber-spa.