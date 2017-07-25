BAMSI makes its mark ‘Kickboxing in the Park’

The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) continues its vigorous support of local farmers, Bahamian entrepreneurs and a healthy citizenry. Working in conjunction with Donovan Ingraham of Atlantic Medical, who assisted in coordinating a number of partnerships for BAMSI, including the “Kickboxing in the Park” workout event with Pictet Bank, the agricultural institute was able to focus on promoting Bahamian-grown produce and assisting persons in making smart choices towards a healthy lifestyle.

Connecting with Pictet Bank associate Newell Duncan, the first “Kickboxing in the Park” event was held during a lunch period at the bank, where employees were encouraged to peruse the BAMSI stalls which featured bananas, thyme, habanero peppers, coconut oil, guava jam and a myriad of other fresh and processed items.

BAMSI joined Trevor McKenzie and his “Kickboxing in the Park” crew during a late afternoon workout session on Goodman’s Bay. Both events were deemed a success, as a number of the bank’s employees were able to purchase items from BAMSI. On Goodman’s Bay, not only were BAMSI employees able to share with workout participants, but they also connected with persons who came to the popular workout area to relax, swim and jog.

Part of BAMSI’s mission is to make it easier for Bahamians to select healthy food items. Such events, which feature BAMSI pop-up booths, allow the institute to introduce itself and its mission to the public in a transparent way — affording the public the opportunity to learn more about the institute while accessing the best of locally grown fare.

Spearheading the events were members of BAMSI’s marketing team Curlean Major and Romeo Josey.