Know yourself

Six years ago Cherise Armbrister (name changed) found a lump in her breast, went to the doctor and insisted on having a mammogram when the medical professionals told her she didn’t need one. Today she’s thankful she was insistent, because the breast cancer was caught early on and the mother of two has received clean bills of health ever since.

“I’m happy that I actually acted on it and didn’t just push it aside,” said the now 42-year-old.

Armbrister’s cancer was found to not be hereditary, which also put her mind at ease because she didn’t have to be concerned for her two teenaged children being susceptible to cancer.

“I was tested for the BRCA gene, but it came up negative, so the cancer wasn’t genetic associated, or in my family,” she said.

Despite that, Armbrister makes it a point to encourage her daughter Aliyah, 19, to do her breast examinations, even though she says she’s not certain her collegiate-aged child is diligent about the checks.

“I encourage her to do so. I think she does, but I don’t know if she’s diligent with it. She knows what I went through.”

In today’s world where medical experts preach education and prevention of health-related concerns over treatment, Armbrister decided to face her health crisis head on rather than panic and cause herself and her family more unnecessary heartache.

It was in late February 2011 that the 35-year-old mother of two felt a lump in her left breast. It was so miniscule, that to be sure that her mind wasn’t playing tricks on her, she asked her then pre-teen daughter to see if she felt anything. Two days later, Armbrister found herself in her doctor’s office. She wasn’t taking any chances. She’d heard too many breast cancer horror stories of people who succumbed to the disease and the triumphant stories of those who had survived. She never felt exempt.

“I made up my mind to do whatever I had to do, and whatever the outcome, so I didn’t drag my feet. I was a little afraid, but that wasn’t a big factor. I was more consumed with doing what had to be done.”

When she visited the medical facility to have the lump checked out, she was told by the doctor that it shouldn’t concern her — that it may just have been fatty tissue or the result of a hormone imbalance after her menstrual cycle. That advice did not sit well with Armbrister. Her mind was not put at ease, and she didn’t feel comfortable leaving the doctor’s office without confirmation of what the lump really was. She insisted on having a mammogram. It showed a small mass, but she says the doctor did not think it was cancerous. At her insistence, she was scheduled her for an ultrasound and then a biopsy. The result returned was that the mass was cancerous and at stage one.

The diagnosis did not shock her, and she did not go into denial. She just dealt with the problem. Two weeks after diagnosis, Armbrister found herself in the United States getting a second opinion and having a lumpectomy done on her left breast.

She tackled the disease with chemotherapy and radiation treatments

Recalling that period in her life, Armbrister said she was surprised she even detected the lump because she always thought lumps were supposed to be bigger and more pronounced, and were something a person could distinctly tell. When she found hers, she remembered having to really press down to feel it.

When she was hit with the diagnosis, she said she wasn’t shocked because everyone knows at least one person who has or has had cancer, which is why she said she did not think she was exempt. Her greatest fear when she was being tested was finding out how far the cancer had progressed in terms of stages, and not the surgery itself.

“When they said cancer, I had mixed emotions, but I didn’t panic. After I did the biopsy, I started to think that if this comes back positive what I needed to do, so I prepared myself sort of and made up my mind that I would deal with it and whatever I had to do I’d just do it. I didn’t go through a denial period.”

The time frame from her finding the lump to diagnosis to her lumpectomy was a mere two weeks.

“My focus was to deal with it and get it behind me,” said Armbrister who has no history of cancer in her family.

She also said if she had been told she had to remove her breast to save her life, that she would have done so. In the final analysis, she did not have to remove that symbol of womanhood, due to the early stage the disease was caught at.

Armbrister was given a 99-percent rate on the cancer not returning, based on pathology reports since her surgery. She says doctors described the kind of cancer they found as “good cancer.”

“Because it wasn’t hereditary, it made me feel good as well.”

Throughout her ordeal, the mother of two kept her children abreast of everything she went through and did.

“I didn’t keep anything a secret from them even though they were afraid, because they associate cancer with death and having a surgery and I’d never had a surgery before. They just wanted to know that I’d be alright.”

Today, Armbrister says she is thankful she insisted on a mammogram at her initial doctor visit. That insistence, she says. probably saved her life. She also encourages people to pay attention to their body and changes in their body.

The cancer survivor knows that she is now a statistic, that breast cancer has become a burden for Bahamian women. In women with no special risk factors, there is a lifetime risk of one in 12 developing the disease, according to research done by oncologist Dr. John Lunn of the Commonwealth Medical Research Institute.

Women with mutated genes have 60 percent chance of developing breast cancer by the time they are 40.

Breast cancer studies have shown that Bahamian women with bad genes are in greater numbers than their American counterparts and that they also tend to get the disease at much younger ages and tend to present with late-stage breast cancer.