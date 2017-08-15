The Browns pay it forward

A decade ago, Janet Brown’s husband, Gerard Brown Sr., lost his battle with cancer. During his illness, and in the Brown family’s time of need, there were people that showed them kindness. Yesterday, they reciprocated in a tangible way with a $10,000 donation to The Cancer Society of The Bahamas in memory of the husband and father.

“There were a lot of people that were really kind to us, and they opened up their doors to us as a family and we wanted to give back and help someone else,” said Brown. “My husband died in 2007 … and in 2008 we decided to set up a fund in his name and honor at the Cancer Society, which is when we gave the first donation. We’ve been giving donations to the Cancer Society, but as we marked the 10th anniversary [August 14] of his death, we wanted to give the $10,000 donation.”

Brown Sr. fell ill and began losing weight, and was given a battery of tests. About six months into his illness he was tested for cancer, and it was discovered that the disease was in his lymph nodes.

“Because he was a health freak and because of his age and the fact that he was fit and in good condition, cancer was the furthest thing from the doctors’ minds. And then one of the doctors indicated that they should try for that after they had ruled out everything else — and that’s how we found out he had cancer of the lymph nodes. He started the treatment and after they got the cancer of the lymph nodes under control, he ended up with bone cancer and passed shortly after that.”

From the time he fell ill to his death was approximately a year-and-a-half, and during that time he had to seek treatment abroad.

“When he [Gerard Sr.] was in Houston at the hospital, a family opened up their home to us. The times when he was basically out of the hospital, he stayed with a very close friend of my brother-in-law’s — and that was someone opening up his home to the entire family. As a matter of fact, I remember us spending Christmas in Houston because my husband was too weak to travel back home, so I took the kids there.

“That was a young man who opened up his home to the entire Brown family, so wherever that money can be used to stretch to bring families together so that they can spend time with their loved ones while they go through their treatment, that’s what we really want. We want to give someone else that experience that someone gave us,” said Brown of the donation.

The Cancer Society offers education, healthcare, counseling and support. From its formation in 1976 until 1986, cancer patients were able to apply for financial assistance from the society if medical treatment was needed abroad. In 1986, due to the exorbitant medical costs involved, it was decided to discontinue financial assistance to individual patients and instead, channel funds towards improving equipment and facilities for cancer detection and treatment at the Princess Margaret Hospital, as well as intensify public educational programs about cancer. The society also raises funds for the continued maintenance and expansion of a Cancer Care Centre, a place of comfort where families can remain with patients while they undergo treatment.

“The Cancer Society helps quite a bit of families, and they have about 10 rooms in the center to which people can go to, and sometimes their family needs to come as well, and they can’t really afford it, so we wanted to provide some kind of assistance for those families so they can be with their loved ones while they go through their treatment.”

Besides monetary donations, the Browns, over the years, the proprietors of Brownstone, have also opened the doors to their guesthouses, providing shelter to families coming into New Providence to visit family members.

The mother of three sons, Gerard Jr., McGarrett and Eythan, said she hopes their donation touches lives, because they went through the same things that many families afflicted by cancer are going through, and will go through in the future.

As the Brown family commemorated the 10th anniversary of their husband and father’s death through their donation to the society, Brown said she has made it a point to tell her boys that even though their father is no longer alive, she can see him in each of them at different points.

“Each of them has something of him, so it’s their way now to keep their dad’s story alive and do the things he couldn’t do, because he died at a very young age.”

Gerard Sr. died at age 46.

The Cancer Society donation also spoke to the resiliency of the Brown family — and their ability to rebound from a situation in which she was faced with medical bills for her husband that exceeded his insurance, and had to find a way to pay of the expenses which exceeded $750,000.

The family matriarch was left with the “weight of the world” on her shoulders.

As well as raising three sons — the eldest then just days away from starting his freshman year at university, the second child in high school, and the youngest in primary school.

“When he [Gerard Sr.] died, it was the day we were taking Gerard to college, so we had to delay that, and then McGarrett was in high school and Eythan was still in primary school, so it was kind of rough, because in addition to the expensive medical bills, I had a child just starting college, and even though he had scholarship, there was still a burden on my side, and then the other two kids in private school.”

She had also made a deathbed promise to her husband on the night before he died that she would not sell off any of their assets — including their dream home that he had designed and built.

“He told me that whatever happens to please make sure that we don’t sell any of the assets that we worked for. So, even with all of the struggles and the different stuff I was going through — the things that we built together like the home and the apartments and stuff we had, he did not want me to sell. He wanted us to pass them on to the children, and so I couldn’t even go to that to relieve some of the burden financially. And that’s particularly one of the things that developed the guesthouses. We used what we had to earn extra income and it just grew into something bigger than we ever imagined.”

Seeking ways to pay off her husband’s medical bills was the birth of Brownstone.

The word “Brownstone” was derived from a collaboration of the family name and their father’s tombstone. The family said it gave Gerard Sr. a permanent place in the business.

At a family meeting they decided to divide the Brown family home into guesthouses. The pool house became the Sunset Loft, the children’s room became the Sunrise Suite and the master bedroom became the Sunlite Studio. Today, those guesthouses, they say, prove that God guided Gerard Sr., as he had designed their family’s Marlin Drive home, and little renovation was needed to transform it into a second chance for his family.

“We started the business to pay off his medical bills, and it grew from one to 22 houses today. So the donation was a way of us giving back to say thank you. And now that we’re in a position where we can help other people, we want to do that.”

Brown credits their strength to basically believing and trusting in God and leaving everything in His hands and letting Him do the work.

“The biggest struggle I thought of initially was … I was a young widow, all these bills, and three young men that I now had to raise all on my own … and I wasn’t sure what was going to happen, but by the grace of God my three sons turned out to be exceptional young men today, and I’m grateful for that. And it was all through prayers.”

Gerard Jr., the eldest son, is general manager at The Brownstone Group having earned a double degree in marketing and business administration from Auburn University; second oldest son McGarrett attends the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale where he is pursuing a degree in graphic design (upon graduation he is expected to assume the role of operations manager); and Eythan is enrolled in medical school (and is listed as the technical manager). Their mother is the company president/CEO, and Gerard Jr.’s wife Jasmin serves as the office manager.

While her sons are diligent about their annual checks, Brown said doctors haven’t encouraged her to have her sons tested for cancer outside the normal standards, considering their father’s diagnosis and death.

“The strangest thing was my husband was the first person in his family to have it, so it’s kind of one of those weird stuff. We have no idea if it came from the type of work [he was an architect] he did, or something he breathed during the time period. We don’t know. He was the only one in the family that we lost due to cancer,” she said.

Considering what her family has gone through, and come out on the other side, as they made the donation Brown said she encourages people to do whatever they can.

“The Cancer Society is an exceptional organization and is doing so much. Unless you’re actually going through it and trying to find out information, you don’t actually know what they’re doing. But they’re doing a whole lot, and people need to take the time out … whether they’re touched by someone with cancer, or aware of someone with cancer to help — because you never know when it might be your day, or a day for your family. I encourage people to just reach out and help. They do have a number of fundraisers, but they can just try to find a way to help — whether it’s $1 or $2 or volunteering time,” she said.

The Browns came together as a family to remember Gerard Sr. over the weekend. They worshipped as a family at St. Thomas More before celebrating his life and legacy at a memorial at their home on Sunday afternoon, prior to the donation to the Cancer Society yesterday.