Mommy and Me workouts: Creating a healthy, active bond between you and your child

Parenting is an important full-time job that requires the distribution of an endless amount of love, affection and guidance. As a parent, it is important to build a community of supporters who can alleviate any stressors associated with parenting, in addition to developing healthy habits for you and your children, which makes it easier for you to cope and bond.

Mommy and Me workouts are beneficial to both mother and child. Such workouts can begin when the baby is still in the womb, helping the mother to strengthen her pelvic floor muscles and increase flexibility during pregnancy in order to prepare her body for labor. Post pregnancy, Mommy and Me workouts regulate changing hormones to prevent postpartum depression. For the baby, it creates the adoption of an active, healthy lifestyle that should continue throughout their lifetime.

The Medical Fitness Department at Bahamas Medical Center (BMC) offers Mommy and Me workouts for pre-and-post natal mothers and their child or children. The focus of the class is to give mothers the opportunity to remain active without having the stress of finding someone to watch their child while they go to the gym for that one-hour workout. Additionally, it’s an excellent opportunity for mothers to not only bond with their children, but to foster and ignite the need for their children to become physically active from childhood to adulthood.

Mommy and Me workout benefits

Increased muscle strength and motor development: The classes help to improve the balance and coordination for both mother and child by developing small and large muscle groups. As a result, mobility and dependence for the baby is also increased.

Improves mood: These physically active classes will help the body to release endorphins, a chemical in the body known to improve mood and diminish the perception of pain. This is especially important for those who experience postpartum depression.

Enhances social awareness: These classes will allow babies to interact with each other. It exposes babies to new people, which means new sights and sounds as well. Such interaction will also allow babies to see how others will react to their behaviors, which is critical for social development.

Fosters language development: As children play and watch others, they are taking in language. They are listening to what everyone says from the parents to the children to the teacher(s). This allows them to develop vocabulary and increase auditory skills. Participating in Mommy and Me workouts teach children how to follow directions.

Allows mothers to make connections: Mothers are able to meet other new mothers who they can learn from, as well as make new friends. This helps to create a support system and validate some feelings of stress you may be experiencing.

Mommy and Me workouts are held at BMC on Blake Road on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12 noon to 1 p.m. For more information about the classes, contact instructor (and new mother) Shaundra Sawyer at BMC at 302-4634 or email at ssawyer@doctorshosp.com.