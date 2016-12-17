Marion Bethel awarded inaugural Red Dress Soiree Legacy Award

Marion Bethel was awarded the inaugural Red Dress Soiree’s Legacy Award, introduced to recognize and affirm a leading lady who has made significant contributions to community advancement in The Bahamas, while 12 of The Bahamas’ trailblazing women showcased original designs by 12 Bahamian fashion designers.

Comprising this year’s leading lady honorees were Kim Aranha, Andrea Archer, Marion Bethel, Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs, C. Kim Gibson, Felicity Humblestone, Dr. Kim Johnson-Scriven, Janet Kemp, Christine King, Charlene McPhee, Alana Major and Neulessa Major.

Creating one-of-a-kind gowns for each leading lady were designers Apryl Burrows, Gillian Curry-Williams, Theodore Elyett, Anthea Bullard, Patrice Lockhart, Javotte Bethell, Brynda Knowles, Rudolph Brown, Myrlande Julien, Ria Georgina, Phylicia Ellis and Kathy Pinder.

More than 300 persons filled the Imperial Ballroom at Atlantis for the third bi-annual Red Dress Soiree, powered by Aliv held on December 10. The event, whose silent auction benefits The Bahamas AIDS Foundation, raised thousands for the foundation’s work with adolescents affected by and infected with HIV/AIDS.

The three-part event featured a runway show, dinner and silent auction.

“It was an amazing experience and for such a worthy cause,” said C. Kim Gibson one of this year’s leading ladies who wore a regal off the shoulder gown designed by Patrice Lockhart.

The magical night began with a red carpet experience and cocktail reception sponsored by Tyreflex Star Motors and Mercedes-Benz. Guests enjoyed a musical collaboration between The String City Violinists, a group of string musicians all under the age of 17, and DJ Ampero who provided a percussion accompaniment to the violinists.

The completely transformed ballroom designed by Bahama Fantasies with lighting and audio by Zamar Productions set the stage for the runway show.

From ruby red one-shoulder embellished frocks such as the Javotte Bethell design worn by Felicity Humblestone to the tulle and floral jaw-dropping design by Phylicia Ellis worn by Alana Major — Bahamian designers wowed with their world-class works of art.

“This year was by far the best,” said award-winning designer Theodore Elyett, who designed Bethel’s gown and has designed for all three Red Dress Soiree events.

“The decor, the entertainment and run-of-show, the magazine, everything was just superb, said Elyett.

Each leading lady walked the runway to a live performance by a Bahamian artist. Tingum Dem Band led by Fred Ferguson was the house band for the evening and backed each artist. Performers included the Rhythm and Youth Rake & Scrape band, Willis of Willis and the Illest, Jonathan Farrington, Anja Bowe, Patrice Murrell and Nevandria Rolle. Poet Yasmin Glinton performed three spoken word pieces throughout the night telling the story of a woman affected by HIV/AIDS through the eyes of her daughter.

Guests also received RED, the official event magazine that showcased intimate feature stories on each leading lady, written by Noelle Nicolls, Ianthia Smith and Paige McCartney.

The runway show was followed by a three-course dinner, dancing and silent auction. Guests bid electronically from their smartphones on more than 30 silent auction packages featuring private island getaways, spa packages, fine jewelry and more. Guests were also able to bid on exceptional art pieces by renowned artists Allan Wallace, Kishan Munroe, Jordanna Kelly and Ellery Deveaux. Proceeds from the silent auction will be donated to the Bahamas AIDS Foundation.

Corporate sponsors of the event included Aliv, Percy’s The Island Game, Zamar Productions, Tyreflex Star Motors and Mercedes-Benz and Commonwealth Fabrics.



