One starry night

The Charitable Arts Foundation brought in the festive season with a night under the stars and raised thousands of dollars to support arts in the country with a special allocation to the Hurricane Matthew relief fund.

C.I. Gibson Senior High School sought $10,000 to rebuild its music room and replace instruments lost due to storm damage. The foundation successfully raised enough money for the school to do so.

Sapodilla Restaurant came alive with the sounds of Christmas carols performed rake n’ scrape style by the Rhythm N’ Youth band and festive island melodies by the Bahamas National Youth Choir, led by conductor Cleophas Adderley.

“Bethlehemu” a Nigerian carol and Noel Dexter’s “Jamaican Carol” were performed, as were Old English Lute melodies and 16th century French tunes. Keri Sherman, soprano, and Dana Knowles, baritone, rocked the night with solos such as “My Favorite Things” and “Go Where I send Thee” — a Bahamian spiritual.

The works of legendary Bahamian artist, including the likes of Stan Burnside, Brent Malone, Chantal Bethel, Kendal Hanna, John Cox, Antonius Roberts, were displayed for purchase as well as a night auction.

Lady Joan Foulkes serves as the patron of the annual holiday concert that aims to nurture and develop the creative talents, artistic abilities, and cultural exposure of the people of The Bahamas.

The Charitable Arts Foundation Council was established in 1995 as the Endowment for the Performing Arts of The Bahamas. The council currently administers the disbursement of up to $100,000 annually in grants to qualifying persons. Applications are considered in the categories of fine arts, dance, and choreography, acting and directing, voice, music composition and performance, curatorial studies, playwriting, cultural exhibition, film and video.

According to the council members, many of the artists who performed are past grant recipients. And were all donating their time and remarkable talents to contribute to their growth. Members said the participating visual artists continue to be generous in their support of the Charitable Arts Foundation.

Council members include Cleophas Adderley, Katie Booth, Campbell Cleare, Saskia D’Aguilar, Dawn Davies, Maria Ferere, Tracie Hoo-Glinton, Orjan Lindroth, Deborah Lotmore, Terry North, Patrice Paton, Antonious Roberts, Vaughn Roberts, Beat Schlagenhauf, Nicole Timonier and Lady Sharon Wilson.

As well as musical performances and the auction, a Christmas bazaar, gourmet food, wine, champagne and desserts were all to be had at the gala that took place at the Sapodilla Restaurant on West Bay Street, hosted by Elaine Williams Pinder, MBE.

The Christmas Bazaar featured handcrafted pieces including island-inspired jewelry and accessories by Nadia Irena; straw bags designed in the unique Long Island way by Barbara Jesubatham; the works of Jessica Colebrooke, artist and ceramicist; and Pashminas and fabulous handbags by O’Linda M. Lee.

C.I. Gibson student Stanesha Diligence received a standing ovation for her soprano rendition of “Silent Night”, while spoken word in baritone was performed by Prince Blyden, and Randell Johnson performed a solo.



