Tory Burch comes to The Bahamas

Boutique opens in Atlantis resort’s Crystal Court

  • The Tory Burch American lifestyle brand that embodies the personal style and sensibility of its CEO and designer, Tory Burch, has opened an 830-square-foot retail space at the Atlantis resort’s Crystal Court. It will carry the full Tory Burch collection, including ready-to-wear, handbags, jewelry, shoes, eyewear, watches, accessories, sunglasses and fragrances. Photo: TORY BURCH


Published: Jan 07, 2017

Tory Burch, an American lifestyle brand that embodies the personal style and sensibility of its chairman, CEO and designer, Tory Burch, has opened its first boutique in The Bahamas.

The 830-square-foot retail space opened in December in the Atlantis resort’s Crystal Court, and will carry the full Tory Burch collection, including handbags, jewelry, shoes, eyewear, watches, accessories, sunglasses and fragrances.

The Atlantis Crystal Court Shops store’s facade is distinguished by a green awning, orange doors and brass accents and signature Tory Burch design details. In keeping with the aesthetic of the brand’s boutiques, the interior has a residential feel. Travertine basketweave floors and oak panel walls offer a neutral backdrop for a sophisticated mix of furnishings in a vibrant palette, including seafoam silk drapes, teal velvet sofas, blue embroidered pillows and a leopard area rug.

Tory Burch launched in 2004 with a small boutique in Manhattan’s Nolita neighborhood, and the designer’s classic but bohemian aesthetic resonated with tastemakers from the very beginning. Over the past decade, the company has grown into a global brand with more than 190 boutiques around the world.

Art, music, travel, interiors and the designer’s own stylish parents are inspirations for the collection.

The Crystal Court location is open Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

 
 

