Seabreeze resident wins WSC Christmas decor competition

Sandra Bain, a long time resident of Sea Breeze, was judged the winner of the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s (WSC) and Miya Bahamas’ Christmas decoration contest 2016 and took home a $1,000 cash prize, some of which she used to assist the less fortunate, pay bills and purchase new decorations.

According to judge Ingrid Strachan, Bain’s house depicted the spirit of Christmas. “Her home created an ambiance that said ‘Welcome, Christmas’,” said Strachan.

Bain, who does her more elaborate home decorating at Christmas, starts her theme planning at the end of summer, and has her décor completed by the first week of December. She says her family often sees and hears people drive by to look at the decorations and take photos.

“I love decorating,” said Bain. “Mostly I love the joy it brings to people, especially the children. I get such a kick from seeing the excitement from adults though.”







